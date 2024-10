A CT restaurant that began as bakery is growing, adding staff through program dubbed ‘super unique’

Sandwiches at Small State Provisions in Avon. Aaron Flaum/Hartford Courant/TNS

It all started with organic, organic sourdough sold from a small space.

That was in Gastropark in West Hartford, and now Kevin Masse is on his way to building a bakery/eatery empire.

About a year ago Masse opened a second Small State Provisions in Avon, bringing his breads, muffins, pies and artisan breakfast and lunch sandwiches to a bigger space in Avon with sweeping views of Talcott and Avon mountains.

Most of all, Masse created a warm, welcoming community space that all embraced, including the LGBTQ plus community.

Now, with the help of a second low interest loan through Connecticut’s Boost program, he’s expanded to more staff, including a specialized pastry chef who does croissants and other laminated (flaky) bakery goods, expanded the toast menu, participated in farmers markets, added lunch sandwiches to the menu, purchased equipment, and holds a pizza night every other Wednesday.

“I talk to people about the program. I want to be an advocate for the program,” Masse said. “It’s been so instrumental for me.”

Launched in 2022, the Boost program provides low-interest loans of up to $500,000 to Connecticut businesses with 100 or fewer employees and annual revenues of less than $8 million.

The Department of Economic and Community Development has distributed funds to businesses in 65% of Connecticut’s municipalities, a spokeswoman said.

Sheila Hummel, director, said the state’s Department of Economic and Community Development and its partners, including many lenders, have distributed more than $62 million in loans to over 520 businesses and nonprofits in the state.

Masse plans to continue expanding and that could include more space, he said.

He said the loans at 4.5 percent interest for five years, with only interest being paid the first three months, were the best deal out there by far when he did research.

He obtained the first loan before the end of a build out because they needed more money and more recently a second loan because the business is so popular.

Masse said he belongs to a nationwide bread bakers association and has found there’s nothing comparable to the Connecticut fund.

“It’s super unique to our area,” he said.

After baking his organic, sourdough bread at home and selling it out of there in 2019, a year later Masse opened a small, 200-square-foot storefront in Gastropark.

Then he opened the much larger 2,200-square-foot Avon store.

Small State Provisions quickly became a “community hub,” his favorite aspect of the business.

“It’s a labor of love,” Masse said when the Avon store first opened.

The Avon location at 205 Old Farms Road, Unit 2, took the business to the next level.

The scenic Avon space has 16 windows, sweeping views of the mountains and a lot of color.

Three month’s into Avon’s opening, regular customers spoke with passion about the vibe and the food, one customer saying Masse “treats everybody warmly and with kindness.”

Masse’s husband, Michael Grubb, is a full-time professor at Trinity College, but pitches in to help at the bakery when needed.

“I’ve been baking for my whole life. As a kid I made bread and pizza with my grandmother,” Masse said.

When he and Grubb moved to Connecticut, Grubb connected Masse with an expert baker and cookbook author, who taught him how to make sourdough.

That’s when his professional interest in baking took off.