CT Supreme Court to weigh ‘wrongful life’ claim alleging ‘reprehensible’ act by fertility specialist

The Connecticut Supreme Court faces philosophical questions about the value of life this week when it hears an appeal by two people who claim they learned as adults that they were conceived after a reproductive health specialist treating their mothers substituted his sperm for that of their fathers.

Kayla Suprynowicz and Reilly Flaherty were both born to parents who received fertility treatments from Dr. Narendra B. Tohan. They sued him for negligence three decades later after both, without being aware of one another, took 23andMe genetic tests and received results suggesting that they are half brother and sister.

Suprynowicz and Flaherty are asking the Supreme Court to reverse a Superior Court Judge John B. Farley who ruled for Tohan and dismissed their negligence suit. Farley explained his decision by saying the suit was not a true claim for damages based on the normal definition of negligence, but was what is known as a wrongful life suit, a relatively new and controversial malpractice action that argues a person’s birth or existence is the damage that deserves compensation.

Wrongful life suits are not recognized by Connecticut courts.

When Suprynowicz received her genetic test results, they showed that even though her father was of Polish and Italian ancestry, her biological father had a Central Asian, Northern Indian and Pakistani heritage, according to court filings. After learning of Tohan’s role in the fertility treatment, Suprynowicz learned that she bore what her suit calls a “striking resemblance to him.”

Not long after receiving her results, Suprynowicz was contacted by Flaherty, who at the time was a complete stranger and who had also taken a 23andMe test. Flaherty, described as of Irish and English heritage, told her his results showed she was his half sister.

In their lawsuits, Suprynowicz and Flaherty claim that Tohan was negligent in using his own sperm in the fertilization treatments and by failing to offer their parents the choice of a sperm donor. Suprynowicz also claims to suffer from a genetic condition that affects her earning capacity.

Both Suprynowicz and Flaherty, who were born three years apart in 1990 and 1987, respectively, claim in their suit that they suffer mental anguish and physical injury as a result of Tohan’s negligence and both want compensation.

They are asking the Supreme Court to say Farley was mistaken in concluding that their negligence allegations amounted to wrongful life claims. They also want the court to consider whether it should allow wrongful life claims to be brought in Connecticut in the future.

Their lawyers did not respond to questions about the case. One of Tohan’s lawyers said she could not discuss it.

Department of Public Health records show that Tohan continues to practice under a license that, in 2004, restricted his ability to perform certain fertility treatments as the result of a complaint unrelated to Suprynowicz and Flaherty made after their births. His license expires in August.

Wrongful life suits are recognized causes of action in only three states and Connecticut is not one of them.

Negligence cases typically involve the failure of a practitioner to serve patients. But the Suprynowicz and Flaherty suit raises the question of whether they can claim to have suffered from negligent acts that occurred before they were born.

Another difficulty associated with such cases — and one that has kept most state appellate courts from recognizing wrongful life — is the paradoxical challenge of awarding damages: How can a judge or jury calculate a figure that compensates someone for existing?

In the three states that recognize wrongful life, California, Washington and New Jersey, the courts have limited the suits to those involving children who are born with terribly debilitating conditions that require lifetimes of extraordinary medical expenses.

In rejecting the Suprynowicz and Flaherty negligence suit, Farey said even if Connecticut recognized wrongful life under the standards established by the three states, Suprynowicz and Flaherty would not prevail with their suits because they were born healthy.

“In the present case, at least as to the plaintiff Flaherty, the exercise is even more paradoxical — weighing non-existence against a life unimpaired by birth defects but scarred by the knowledge that the defendant surreptitiously and reprehensibly violated their mothers by using his own sperm to impregnate them,” Farley wrote in his decision. “Regarding the plaintiff Suprynowicz, there is an alleged genetic impairment, but no allegation that the impairment has imposed extraordinary expenses on her life.”

“The reprehensible nature of the alleged misconduct is beyond cavil,” Farley wrote. “Denying a cause of action to these plaintiffs, however, does not mean that the tort system is unequipped to address that conduct. Causes of action on behalf of parents for wrongful conception and wrongful birth are well established in Connecticut.”

The reference to wrongful conception and birth suits in Connecticut anticipated by one year a groundbreaking state Supreme Court decision in February that rejected a claim that a malpractice suit based on a horribly flawed fertility treatment at UConn Health should be dismissed because it amounted to a wrongful life claim.

The Supreme Court’s decision in the UConn case, three years after Suprynowicz and Flaherty sued, broke new legal ground by concluding that old rules establishing negligence and medical malpractice apply to the evolving science and technology driving fertility and insemination treatments.

In that case, a husband and wife sued for malpractice after fertility specialists inseminated her with sperm from an anonymous donor infected with a sexually transmitted virus that has catastrophic effects on fetal development.

The wife became pregnant with twins, one of which died 37 weeks into the pregnancy. The surviving child, Joshua, was born with devastating disabilities that will put him in need of constant, lifelong care.

The decision in the case by Justice Joan Alexander said the court determined that its view of the applicability of negligence law eliminated the need for it to address questions about wrongful life.

“We conclude that Joshua’s claims, which arise in the context of innovative assisted reproductive technologies, are properly understood and adjudicated within the context of conventional medical malpractice claims,” Alexander wrote. “Established principles underlying the common law of negligence are sufficiently adaptable to provide a remedy for injuries such as those sustained by Joshua, without disturbing the fundamental rules governing tort liability and compensation.”

Alexander said the court would “leave for another day the issue of whether Connecticut law recognizes wrongful life claims.”