New and popular CT restaurant has adopted an unusual practice. Here’s why you might like it.

The signs tell guests at a new CT bistro and bar the story.

They don’t have to worry about pesky kids running around or people in their early twenties twerking at the bar.

Secret’s Bistro & Bar owner Michelle Taylor has a rule that no one under 25 can dine in during lunch or dinner. And adults younger than 25 can’t sit at the bar.

All ages are welcome at Sunday brunch from noon to 6 p.m.

“I want a safe, mature space for adults to dine-in,” she said. “I don’t want kids running around,” or young adults getting drunk.

Taylor and her husband, Kasim Smith, are in a position to run such a tight ship because of their renowned authentic Jamaican food.

The busy bistro and bar, previously located in Hartford and recently reopened in Manchester at 234 Spencer St. already had a loyal following.

Customers rave in online reviews about the bistro’s hospitality, the ambiance and flavorful food.

Smith is the executive chef, and Taylor, the “perfectionist” also pitches in with cooking when needed, but usually works front of house.

Taylor said Jamaican restaurants have a stereotyped atmosphere of Bob Marley posters and Jamaican flags hanging inside.

But in Secrets guests won’t find either, although they will feel like they’re vacationing at a Jamaican resort, she said.

“It’s intimate,” Taylor said.

Every party is greeted by a well-groomed server dressed in all black.

“Inside you’re not going to feel like you’re a Jamaican restaurant until you look at the menu,” Taylor said.

The menu aims to be as inviting as the space and the food is cooked fresh to order in their scratch kitchen.

Some top selling dishes offered include: jerk chicken mac and cheese; Bumboclaat fried chicken; Ocho Rios Mi Please, a seafood dish with lobster, scallops, jumbo shrimp, crab legs and red snapper fried in sweet and spicy sauce; grilled salmon on rasta pasta with a homemade Alfredo sauce; pineapple boats with curry shrimp fried with rice with raw veggies and plantains; Choppa, jerk honey grilled lamb chops served with rice and peas, raw veggies and plantains; The Secret Island, jerk chicken on a bed of waffles, served with a skewer of plantains.

Although they want to create an adult environment where kids won’t kill the mood, the bistro has a playful side.

In addition to the regular cocktail menu, they have an “exclusive drinks menu” with names too sexually explicit to name in a family newspaper. Many are served in glasses with shapes that reflect the body parts in the names. Taylor said even the most sophisticated guests get a chuckle of the themes.

The bistro/bar has a lot of turquoise, black, gold and a few playful hot pink lit up signs with phrases such as “Older, Wiser, Hotter,” “Love at First Bite.”

Taylor said they developed a following at their Secrets bistro and bar in Hartford, but they moved because there were problems with parking and crime.

The interior of Secrets Bistro & Bar in Manchester.

That’s where they also learned that adults under 25 didn’t always behave well at the bar. In some cases they broke furniture, got too loud, put stains on the ceiling from popping champagned bottles and exhibited other unwanted behaviors, including twerking.

While Taylor said she knows the joy of children – as she has four, two of them adults, they don’t belong in her dining room during lunch or dinner.

She wanted to make the age 30 and over, but hubby Smith didn’t go for it.

A sign on the door warns guest of the 25 and over rule and states that identification will be checked by the hostess.

A sign below it reads: “I’m creating a safe, mature atmosphere for grown people who know how to conduct themselves to have a great time.”

“I think people know the type of clients I want,” Taylor said.

Taylor said customer satisfaction is the No. 1 priority for her, because, ” If they’re not satisfied they’re not going to come back.”

Taylor is also planning on starting in-house events such as speed dating.

“I’m old fashioned about meeting people face to face,” she said.