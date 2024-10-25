CT city sees $16.5M fund fostering investment. Why this one is a first-of-its-kind in decades.

Lenox Street in Hartfords Upper Albany neighborhood. Children who grew up in low-income homes in one section of Upper Albany -- north of Albany Avenue and east of Woodland Street -- went on to make $5,000 less than adults who grew up in similar households on the other side. Cloe Poisson/Hartford Courant/TNS

Investment funds totaling $16.5 million are being created to boost city homeownership, foster economic development and create programs benefiting children and youths outside of downtown — including building on the success of a downtown storefront revitalization program .

“Neighborhood residents should be able to walk to coffee shops, they should be able to walk to restaurants, sit down restaurants where you can go out for date night, where you can meet friends in your neighborhood,” Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said, in making the announcement. “We’re going to make those investments in rebuilding commercial corridors, make neighborhoods feel like neighborhoods again, make them feel like destinations that people want to come to.”

He noted there isn’t one coffee shop north of the Dunkin’ Park area.

The funds, which does not have a launch date yet, but “as soon as possible” the mayor promises, will split $11.5 between small business creation and fostering homeownership and another $5 million will go to innovations in initiatives focused on children through the teenage years.

Arulampalam rolled out the new funds — drawn largely from a budget surplus for the fiscal year ended June 30 — in front of one of the biggest eyesores on Park Street: the boarded-up, 617-619 Park St., at the intersection with Broad St., in the heart of the Park Street business district.

The Park Street corridor has 40% of its storefronts empty and has seen a proliferation of cell phone and vaping shops, Arulampalam said.

The economic development component would be patterned after the successful Hart Lift grant program launched by former Mayor Luke Bronin. The program helped lead a storefront revitalization downtown, particularly along Pratt Street, and did help fund some businesses elsewhere in the city.

But the funds announced Thursday would focus exclusively on city neighborhoods outside of downtown, where Arulampalam has said he wants to place more emphasis.

“As the state sees the potential of our downtown, we appreciate that,” Arulampalam said, surrounded by leaders of the city’s neighborhood revitalization zones, members of the city council and others. “There is so much great stuff coming to our downtown, but I want everybody to see the potential that I see in streets like this, streets like Albany [Avenue], like Main Street and in our South End and the potential for small business growth.”

The terms of the grants have yet to be worked out, but it is likely the grants will be targeted to specific streets and intersections where clusters of businesses will build revitalization momentum. The program will be administered by the city and additional funding would need to be sought to replenish the fund in future years.

A companion component of the investment fund would seek to boost homeownership in Hartford, the lowest in Connecticut. In the Frog Hollow neighborhood, where Arulampalam lives and owns a home, homeowners amount to just 7% of residents.

“Which means that 93% of my neighbors are renters,” Arulampalam said. “Many of them pay more than I pay in a mortgage. And many of those renters could be owning a home and building generational wealth, like they do in West Hartford down the street, which has a 70% homeownership rate, like they do in Glastonbury, over the river, where they have an 80% homeownership rate.”

Initiatives could range from examining the potential for a plethora of vacant lots to rehabbing vacant rental structures for purchase, some possibly with a rent-to-own options.

“You need to have skin in the game, and that’s homeownership,” Marion Griffin, co-chair of Hartford NEXT , a coalition of the city’s NRZ organizations, said, after a news conference. “So this is huge, and this is going to be able to help people do that.”

Arulampalam said Thursday’s announcement was the most momentous in his first year as mayor, and city council members hailed it as a groundbreaking innovation.

The $5 million targeted to children and youth will triage existing programs and services to see what is working and what is not, if there is duplication. The review, which will bring in the board of education, could spawn innovative programs, perhaps investment in home-based daycares in child care “deserts.”

“Our youth is our future in our city,” Council President Shirley Surgeon, who attended the announcement, said. “If we start investing in them and getting them things they want to do, we won’t have all these gun killings, we won’t have all this. What we are saying to them. ‘We are prioritizing you.’ ”

Surgeon said, “In my 40 years of working in the city of Hartford, we’ve never seen this investment in the neighborhoods.”

Kenneth R. Gosselin can be reached at kgosselin@courant.com .