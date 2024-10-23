CT university steps up free food game. How new tactics are fighting hunger among students.

Every college student has a story about living on inexpensive Ramen noodles, but that’s not always necessary anymore as many university’s now have a food pantry.

At Western Connecticut State University in Danbury they’ve recently upped their game at addressing food insecurity among students.

The university as expanded a food pantry by putting it in a larger space, setting it up like a traditional grocery store with aisles, refrigerators and expanded food choices.

Formerly WCSU Food Pantry, they’ve also renamed the space Wally’s Cupboard , after the school’s wolf mascot, to eliminate the stigma associated the word “pantry,” said cupboard coordinator Sara Risko, a 5th year student in Public Health with a focus on nutrition and sustainability.

The school has also partnered with the organization Swipe Out Hunger to support a program where students in need can get meal swipes at cafeterias on campus. About a decade ago, just 88 of the nation’s college campuses offered an on-campus food pantry; today, that number has reached at least 700, according to a 2022 report by the College and University Food Bank Alliance, which then merged with Swipe Out Hunger.

An estimated 468,150 Connecticut residents experienced “food insecurity” in 2022, and in some areas that meant more than 50 percent of residents, according to the annual “Map the Meal Gap” report from hunger-relief organization Feeding America.

“We are very aware and sensitive to the food insecurity of some of our students,” said Interim Dean of Student Affairs, Julie Perrelli, noting Risko, is doing a “fantastic job” ensuring students have a welcoming space to access nutritious food items.

Perrelli said hunger and poor nutrition can be a significant barrier to academic achievement.

Risko, said having the place set up like a store, rather than a room with shelves, gives students more “autonomy,” and it teaches them how to shop.

Since many students don’t know how to cook or may not have an ideal set up for cooking, Risko gives them recipes that are low cook to no cook and even nutrition tips such as adding broccoli to microwaveable mac and cheese.

Currently, 75 students are using the cupboard. They shop with points rather than dollars and all are eligible.

Some of the foods offered at Western Connecticut State University's Wally's Cupboard, a food bank. Photo by Andrew Mark

She’s also working on stocking halal, kosher foods and already stocks foods that are culturally varied such as tortillas, lima beans, chickpeas, bulgar wheat and shelf-stable proteins such as tofu, salmon, tuna, chicken and SPAM in cans.

“My goals include destigmatizing food pantry access — people should not feel ashamed,” Risko said.

She said many students arrive at the school from homes that are food insecure, but are pursuing degrees because they see education as a way to stop the cycle. A lot of parents are are unable to help the students, she said.

Some students become “abruptly” food insecure, such as when they lose a job, Risko said.

One student who uses Wally’s Cupboard and didn’t want her name used, said she loves the perk.

“It gives me access to food every week so I’m able to cook my own food instead of having to eat at the cafeteria 24/7,” the student said. “It’s tough for students such as myself to afford food because of inflation and transportation to even get to the supermarket.”

Wally’s Cupboard gets supplies through an Amazon wish list, they take donations of food and money and get some funds through the Student Government Association.

Risko said her goal is to fundraise $125,000, to do Thanksgiving boxes with ingredients and recipes.

“I’m hoping to get companies to sponsor side dishes, to try to meet that need — but I will also need lots of volunteers,” she said.

Farms, food wholesalers or retailers, local businesses or individuals who wish to support Wally’s Cupboard can contact Risko at risko003@wcsu.edu.

Donations also can be made to Wally’s Cupboard at https://wcsutickets.givingfuel.com/wcsu-food-pantry or shop the Amazon wish list at https://shorturl.at/HpM3r.