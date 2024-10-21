As Judge, Ohtani ready for World Series clash, here’s what happened when past titans met in Fall Classic

Wouldn’t it be cool if Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani met alone in a ballpark one night this week in Hollywood, turned on the lights and squared off in a reboot of the old Home Run Derby series ?

No one around, just see who can hit the ball the greatest distance.

… It’s not going to happen, of course. But when superstars of such historic significance collide in The World Series, imaginations can get carried away. Judge’s Yankees will be in Los Angeles to face Ohtani and the Dodgers beginning Friday and, with both in their prime, coming off signature seasons, all but certain to be their leagues’ MVPs, the hype will not be contained.

It’s happened before, of course, many times depending on how far you want to reach or how wide your definition of superstars, but here are a few notable cases we’ve picked out. Judge, 32, hit 58 homers in the regular season, his third time over 50, and he hit two more in the ALCS. Ohtani, 30, was the first player to top 50 homers and 50 steals in a season, so the bar for matchups of this magnitude is high.

We’re sticking with position players and all-time greats. The stories that unfolded did not always follow the script:

1909: Ty Cobb vs. Honus Wagner

Ty Cobb, 25, led the AL in hits, runs, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, home runs, RBI and stolen bases, winning — The Octuple Crown? Wagner, 35, had been a star since the beginning of the 20th Century, so loyal to Pittsburgh that he turned down a huge offer, 20 thousand-dollar bills on his kitchen table, from the new New York franchise in the AL to stay put. In 1909 he led NL in all of the above except home runs and runs scored, but he led in doubles and triples. They were, and are, considered the best players of their time.

Cobb was wanted in Cleveland for an altercation with a hotel security guard, so the Tigers put him on different trains to bypass that city between Detroit and Pittsburgh. Imagine this story today? A sportswriter, in a memoir written decades later, claimed that Cobb shouted an ethnic slur at Wagner, who was of German descent, as he sped to second base, spikes in the air, and Wagner, who called the Georgia-born Cobb “rebel” tagged him hard, knocking out teeth. Like a Judge-Ohtani Derby, this never actually happened, just a fantasy.

What did happen? Cobb went 6 for 26 and the Tigers lost the World Series for the third year in a row. Wagner went 8 for 24 with six steals, six RBI. Pittsburgh prevailed, but the hero was pitcher Babe Adams , who threw three complete-game victories.

1926: Babe Ruth vs. Rogers Hornsby

We’ll reach for this because The Babe has to be involved somewhere, right? Hornsby was a generational superstar who batted over .400 in three of the previous four seasons, but did not have his best season in 1926, hitting .317, 11 homers and 93 RBI. He impacted the Series as the Cardinals’ manager. Ruth made a comeback from an illness-riddled 1925 season, and hit 47 homers, drove in 153 runs.

Ruth went 6 for 20 with four home runs, three in Game 4. Hornsby was 7 for 28, but he made the key managerial move, bringing in Grover Cleveland Alexander on in relief in Game 7, after he’d pitched a complete game in Game 6, to close out a 3-2 win for St. Louis. The series ended when Ruth, trying to steal second with Lou Gehrig at the plate, was thrown out.

1946: Ted Williams vs. Stan Musial

Dominant hitters in their leagues throughout the 1940s and 50s, they met in the World Series at their zenith, just back from World War II. Williams led the AL with a .497 on-base percentage, and had 38 homers, 123 RBI, clinching the Red Sox’s first pennant in 28 years with an inside-the-park homer in Cleveland, beating the “Williams Shift” with a hit to left-center. But in his only World Series, Williams, 28, playing with an injury and went 5 for 25.

Musial, 25, led the NL in hits, doubles, triples, hitting .365 with 103 RBI, but he, too, had a relatively quiet Series, going 6 for 27, five extra-base hits and four RBI. The Cardinals won Game 7 when Enos Slaughter scored from first on a single.

1957: Hank Aaron vs. Mickey Mantle

Aaron, who came up in 1954, had his first monster season at age 23, hitting .322, leading the NL with 44 homers and 132 RBI. No one imagined he’d become the Home Run King except, maybe, Yankees manager Casey Stengel. In Game 4, Stengel told pitcher Tom Sturdivant to challenge Aaron, because “not even Babe Ruth” could hit a homer into the stiff wind blowing in from left field in Milwaukee. When Aaron hit the next pitch out to left, Stengel supposedly said, “well, he ain’t Babe Ruth .” Aaron hit .393 with three homers in the Series.

Mantle, 26, who won the Triple Crown in 1956, had repeated as AL MVP, hitting .365 with 34 homers, 94 RBI. He was 5-for-19 with a homer in the Series. Milwaukee won in seven games, as Lew Burdette threw three complete-game victories.

Mantle and the Yankees won a rematch in 1958.

1962: Mickey Mantle vs. Willie Mays

Mantle was MVP for the third time, though he missed a chuck of the 1962 season with injuries. Willie Mays lost out to stolen-base record-setter Maury Wills for MVP, but had one of his best seasons, hitting .304 with 49 homers, 141 RBI. They met as rookies in 1951, now they were long established superstars, both 31.

Mantle had a rough series, 3 for 25. Mays was 7 for 28, but his double in the ninth inning of Game 7 put the tying and winning runs in scoring position. Willie McCovey’s line drive was snared by Bobby Richardson to give the Yankees their 20th championship.

1971: Roberto Clemente vs. Frank Robinson

Robinson had won the MVP in both leagues and a Triple Crown with the Orioles in 1966. In 1971, he was 36 and slowing down a bit, .281, 28 homers, 99 RBI. Clemente, 37, was also past his prime seasons, but he hit .341 with 13 homers, 86 RBI. This was a showdown of legends. Clemente hit .414 in the World Series, winning MVP as the Pirates came from 3-1 down to win in seven games. Robinson was 7 for 28 in the losing cause.

.