One person taken to hospital following tractor-trailer fire on I-95

One person was taken to the hospital after a tractor-trailer caught on fire on Interstate 95 in Stratford on Wednesday morning.

Troopers responded to reports of the fire around 6:20 a.m. on I-95 North in the area of Exit 30, according to Connecticut State Police .

The highway was shut down for firefighters to put out the blaze. State police said it appeared as though the tractor-trailer was carrying tile mortar.

One person was taken to an area hospital after suffering smoke inhalation.