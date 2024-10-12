What to watch for as UConn men’s basketball takes the court in Monday’s charity exhibition vs. URI

With the season less than a month away, the reigning back-to-back champion UConn men’s basketball team will take the court at Mohegan Sun Arena for a public charity exhibition against Rhode Island , coach Dan Hurley’s former team, on Monday night.

The event, part of the Naismith Hall of Fame’s Enshrinement Weekend festivities, will benefit Coaches vs. Cancer. Fans will be able to meet the Huskies at Fan Fest on Sunday before getting their first look at the squad that will compete for a third consecutive NCAA title this season.

While fans enjoy seeing the new squad against an opponent for the first time, Hurley and his staff will be paying close attention to lineups and taking note of how different players work together and separate themselves as they compete for a spot in the rotation. UConn’s starting lineup is still in flux after the Huskies lost four of their five starters to the NBA Draft, where Stephon Castle and Donovan Clingan were each picked in the lottery.

Dan Hurley on what separates UConn from other programs, what he’s betting on as Huskies chase three-peat

Here are a few storylines to keep an eye on during Monday’s exhibition, which will be televised at 6 p.m. on UConn+ and NBC Sports Boston:

Who steps into the backcourt?

Since he announced his commitment to UConn out of the transfer portal, Hurley has described the skillset former Saint Mary’s guard Aidan Mahaney as a combination of Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer, who were each drafted in the second round. But replacing a consensus first team All-American and a relentless competitor who was a near 50/45/90 shooter will not be that simple.

UConn will rely on Mahaney to make a jump from his second season at Saint Mary’s, where his development seemed to have plateaued. The Huskies will need his shooting and playmaking to complement Hassan Diarra and Solo Ball in the backcourt. It will also be interesting to see how Hurley utilizes the roster depth at forward to mix different lineups together.

UConn needs Diarra, a veteran who improved to become the Big East Sixth Man of the Year last season, to make another jump as an offensive player while maintaining his spark in what figures to be a much larger role. Ball, a sophomore who has been praised consistently all summer, should put his development on display Monday night and fans should take note of freshman Ahmad Nowell’s readiness to contribute.

Defense without Clingan and Castle?

UConn had one of the best defensive combinations in the country by the end of the 2023-24 season with a healthy Donovan Clingan and Stephon Castle complementing each other. With those two gone as top picks for the Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs, respectively, the Huskies have to adjust and make up the difference.

In each of the last two championship seasons, UConn has had an elite defender with a physical advantage on the perimeter. It’s not clear yet who will step into that role which had been held by Andre Jackson Jr. and then Castle, but the Huskies seem to hope five-star freshman Liam McNeeley, known more for his offense, can step up on that end.

Diarra has always been a pest on the perimeter in limited minutes, but the Huskies will need his defensive effort to be sustainable. Samson Johnson, who started seven games last season while Clingan was injured, can improve as a shot blocker without fouling in his senior season. He will be complemented by a more physical interior presence in Michigan transfer Tarris Reed Jr.

What does Samson’s role look like?

Hurley referenced former Marquette big man Oso Ighodaro several times as he discussed the development of Johnson, who is a similar type of player with his size and athleticism. Both Hurley and Johnson hinted at more of an on-ball, playmaking role for the mobile big, who Hurley called one of the most unique players he’s coached.

Most of Johnson’s offensive success to this point in his career has come at the rim, but fans should get a look at his expanded role in Monday’s exhibition.

Is Liam McNeeley ready?

One of the highest-rated recruits in UConn’s program history, McNeeley comes to Storrs with high expectations. The Montverde Academy product had a minor setback when he rolled his ankle following the first summer session, and wasn’t at 100% when the Huskies held their open practice at Gampel Pavilion in early August.

McNeeley should be counted on as a consistent 3-point shooter, but will need to impact the game in a variety of ways and show off his comfortability in the team’s system on Monday.

The sophomore contributions?

Keeping the talented quartet of sophomores in Storrs was one of UConn’s major wins this offseason. After a year where minutes were hard to come by, Ball, Jaylin Stewart, Jayden Ross and Youssouf Singare chose to stick with the program, trusting that the coaching staff would prepare them for a second-year jump. All four have been spoken highly of by coaches and teammates this summer, and will each compete to carve out a consistent role for themselves.

Expect Stewart, Ball and Ross, in particular, to battle for minutes on Monday.

And Karaban the leader?

As he tested professional waters this offseason, Alex Karaban heard feedback on areas he needs to improve in order to raise his draft stock this season. Much of that included playmaking and shot creation. Once he decided to return to Storrs, Karaban was immediately tabbed the face of the team and an All-American candidate. He was the only player Hurley called as he considered taking the Lakers’ head coaching job, and Hurley recently referred to him as the team’s only “automatic starter” at this point in the preseason.

How that will translate to the court should be seen in its initial stages on Monday. Karaban’s ability to step up both as a playmaker and as a leader will be critical to the Huskies’ three-peat hopes.