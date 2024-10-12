CT man accused of sexually assaulting young girl with autism by tricking her

A Connecticut man faces child exploitation charges for allegedly sexual assaulting a young girl with autism by tricking her into thinking he would get her in trouble with her mother or hold the girl’s electronic devices ransom.

Kyle O’Neill, 38, of Bristol was charged on Sept. 25 with four counts of third-degree sexual assault of a mentally incapacitated person, two counts of illegal sexual contact and one count of second-degree sexual assault, according to the Cromwell Police Department .

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the alleged victim disclosed the abuse to her mother during a text message conversation in June when she asked a number of questions about sex. The girl went on to allege that she thought O’Neill tried doing “inappropriate things” to her but that he told her he did not, which led to her concluding she may have been “hallucinating,” the warrant affidavit said.

The mother reported the disclosure to police and explained to investigators that the 13-year-old girl has autism, according to the warrant affidavit. She said the teen has the mental and social capacity of a 9-year-old. The mother also told investigators the girl can be easily manipulated and that, if she is told something is not real or did not happen, she becomes confused, the warrant affidavit said.

According to the warrant affidavit, O’Neill has had contact with the alleged victim and her mother since 2020. The mother and the girl’s father, who does not live with them, filed for a restraining order against O’Neill the day they reported the allegations. The order was later granted on June 12.

Police contacted O’Neill when the order was granted and told him they would need to seize his pistol permit and firearms, the warrant affidavit said. Before that could happen, the mother contacted police and alleged that O’Neill had called her inquiring about the order. During the phone call, the mother told O’Neill about the allegations and he allegedly told her he was going to jail, that his life was over and that he was going to take his own life, the warrant affidavit said.

Officers responded to the home and told O’Neill he would have to go to the hospital for an emergency examination because of the alleged suicidal statement, the warrant affidavit said. He denied saying he was going to die by suicide, but agreed to be interviewed by investigators at the hospital, the warrant affidavit said.

During the interview, O’Neill denied the sexual assault allegations and described them as “made up stories,” according to the warrant affidavit. Because of his work schedule, he said he was regularly alone with the girl one day a week, but he maintained that he would never touch a child, the warrant affidavit said.

O’Neill told police the girl may have made up the allegations against him because she was upset with him, the warrant affidavit said. When asked to elaborate, he alleged that she does not like having her electronics taken away and often throws tantrums when this happens, police wrote.

O’Neill also described the girl as “spiteful” and said she wants her parents to get back together, according to the warrant affidavit. Investigators ended the interview after O’Neill repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

During a forensic interview at Yale New Haven Hospital on June 13, the teen reportedly told a social worker that O’Neill had allegedly walked in on her at some point and told her that her mother would be mad at her for what she was doing, the warrant affidavit said. She alleged that he told her that she “needed to do something for him” for her mother to not find out, according to the warrant affidavit.

The girl told the social worker O’Neill allegedly had her engage in the sexual encounters with him, the warrant affidavit said. She said this happened on more than one occasion, though she was not able to elaborate on the dates, according to the warrant affidavit.

“The (victim) stated (O’Neill) tricked her into thinking the mother would be mad at her if she did not engage in the sexual encounters with him,” police wrote in the warrant affidavit.

The girl also alleged that he would not allow her to use her electronic devices until after she “helped” him, investigators wrote.

According to the warrant affidavit, police initially believed the allegations occurred sometime between 2023 and earlier this year. An investigator from the state Department of Children and Families told police the girl later disclosed an allegation dating back to 2022, the warrant affidavit said. She made the disclosure to her father following the forensic interview.

Police noted in the warrant affidavit that the girl would have been between 11 and 13 at the time of the allegations.

Following his arrest, O’Neill posted a $150,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Middletown Superior Court on Oct. 30.