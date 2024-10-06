CT GOP trying to hold two seats in increasingly blue Fairfield County; Democrats looking for gains

Sen. Tony Hwang, a Fairfield Republican, is among candidates in tight races this November for the state Senate. Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant/TNS

With political and demographic changes sweeping the region, Connecticut Republicans are battling to push back the winds of change by keeping two key state Senate seats in increasingly blue Fairfield County.

Republicans say they can hold the seats in the Senate, where Democrats currently maintain a 24-12 majority. But some optimistic Democrats think they can win three key seats overall in the Nov. 5 election if there is a huge voter turnout in a presidential year. If so, that would give the Democrats a supermajority of 75% at 27 to 9 in the Senate, their highest margin in years.

Those three races were all razor-thin battles in 2022; none of the three Republicans reached 51%. That was in the off-year elections, and Democrats note that the turnout is expected to be far higher in the presidential battle between Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican Donald J. Trump.

Senate President Pro Tem Martin Looney, a Democrat from New Haven, said that he expects that his caucus will make gains in this year’s election, but he refused to predict individual races. He said, though, that Democrats have been making major gains in Fairfield County over the past six years, including breakthrough victories in 2018 in once-Republican Senate seats in Greenwich and Wilton.

“When the Republican Party did well in Fairfield County, it was a different kind of Republican Party than what we largely see now — more moderate,” Looney told The Courant in an interview. “The Lowell Weicker, Stewart McKinney, Chris Shays brand of Republicanism was very, very different from Trumpism. In New York State, there was a similar theme with [Gov. Nelson] Rockefeller and [U.S. Sen. Jacob] Javits. In Connecticut, Weicker, McKinney and Shays were the flag-bearers for that brand, and it was very effective in Fairfield County for many years. But I think many moderate Republicans in Fairfield County are appalled by the Trump phenomenon, and that’s been evident in the vote and their willingness to vote for Democrats in other races as well.”

A key example is that Greenwich remained as a hardcore Republican stronghold for more than 80 years, but that changed sharply by 2020 when Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump in Greenwich by 62% to 37%, a 25-point win that would have been unthinkable in the past. The win was even larger than Hillary Clinton’s 18-point win over Trump in Greenwich in 2016. When the gap is that wide at the top of the ticket, it is often difficult for lesser-known candidates in down-ballot races to pull off a victory in a tight race.

Two big races this fall include state Sen. Ryan Fazio of Greenwich against Democrat Nick Simmons, a former Greenwich resident who has since moved to more-Democratic Stamford. A second key race pits longtime Sen. Tony Hwang of Fairfield against upstart Democrat Rob Blanchard, an insider who has worked for many top Democrats. Both Simmons and Blanchard are former aides to Gov. Ned Lamont.

Outside of Fairfield County, the third major race pits first-term Republican Senator Lisa Seminara of Avon against Democrat Paul Honig of Harwinton in a rematch of their nail-biter that Seminara won two years ago by 50.1% to 49.9%.

State Republican chairman Ben Proto says that the Republicans will hold their seats because the three senators have proven themselves in office.

“We’ve seen some demographic shifts across the state,” Proto said. “COVID had a big impact on who was coming into the state and who was leaving the state. As newer generations are coming of age, they have a different way of looking at things. At the end of the day, they want to be represented by really good legislators and people who get what’s going on. Ryan Fazio and Tony Hwang and Lisa Seminara have proven that in the state Senate.”

Some Democrats contend that the prior image of the socially moderate, country club Republican has been shattered in the Trump years.

“That’s because the Democrats have really become the liberal elite in many cases,” Proto said. “They’re the ones who are now the country club-types and don’t really represent middle Connecticut, the average, every day workingman and woman who are trying to raise their family and pay their bills and enjoy their lives. The Democrats don’t represent the working man and woman any more. They claim to, but they don’t.”

Fazio vs. Simmons

As the son of a wealthy Greenwich cable television entrepreneur, Simmons, 35, is not accepting public campaign financing and instead has received contributions from donors in New York City, Washington, D.C., Florida, Texas, and California, among others.

He raised more than $200,000 as of June 30, and more than half of the money came from other states. His high-profile contributors include Manhattan resident Emma Bloomberg, the daughter of former presidential candidate and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, and Jeffrey Lurie of Florida, who is the owner of the Philadelphia Eagles football team. Both of Lamont’s daughters have contributed to the campaign.

A Yale University graduate, Simmons also holds an MBA and master’s in public administration from Harvard.

Lamont is strongly backing Simmons and Blanchard as two former aides who worked closely with him for years. Simmons was deputy chief of staff, while Blanchard was a press aide and “advance” worker who arrived early at many events to make sure they ran smoothly.

“As you know, I know Rob and Nick pretty well,” Lamont told The Courant. “I think they’re winners. Having them as a moderate voice up in the state Senate, I think is a big win.”

Asked by another reporter if a larger Democratic majority in the Senate could actually complicate his efforts with more liberals in the group, Lamont responded, “I said a strong, moderate caucus in the Senate.”

The candidates, Lamont said, are “pretty much on their own” regarding fundraising, but he is trying to do as much as he can in the final month before the election.

“Nick [Simmons] asked me to do a little TV for him,” Lamont said. “A few of the others have asked me to do stuff on their mailers. I’m going to do a few get-out-the-vote events over the next couple of weekends.”

Fazio, 34, burst onto the political radar screen by winning a special election in a three-way race in August 2021 as Republicans gained back the Greenwich-Stamford-New Canaan seat that they had lost in November 2018 to Democrat Alex Bergstein, who later became known as Alex Kasser. Fazio then won again in the regular election in November 2022.

A Greenwich native, he graduated from the town’s public schools before later receiving a degree in economics from Northwestern University. Working in the commodities markets for years, Fazio focused on agriculture and renewable energy, among others. He then switched to be a financial advisor at a firm that specializes in medium-sized business investments.

As the ranking member of the legislature’s energy and technology committee, he is among the most outspoken legislators on rising electricity rates and calling for oversight of the electric utilities.

Fazio said recently that Connecticut’s electricity rates rank third nationally behind only “Hawaii, which is an island, and California, which has lost its mind.”

Hwang vs. Blanchard

Blanchard is a longtime political operative who has worked for some of the biggest Democratic names in Connecticut: Lamont, former attorney general George Jepsen, and former Sen. Ted Kennedy Jr. He is now chief of staff for state comptroller Sean Scanlon, who is seen as a rising star in Democratic politics.

For three years for Lamont, Blanchard served as deputy communications director and traveled often with the governor. Whether at a public school in Meriden, an outdoor press conference in Hartford or a hard-to-find state forest in Litchfield County, Lamont always needed advance planning and logistics and turned to Blanchard to make it work.

A longtime Middletown resident, Blanchard moved briefly in 2021 to the Park Slope section of Brooklyn – a short jaunt from his job in Manhattan at a public relations firm.

But he is now back in his home state and running for the Senate.

In his first television commercial, Blanchard spoke directly about gun control. On X, Blanchard wrote, “When it comes to action, views and a vision to protect our kids and communities through common sense gun safety laws, grades matter. I’m the only candidate in this race who has both received an “A” from @CAGVNews and an “F” from the National Rifle Association (NRA).”

Blanchard, 36, is battling against Hwang, 60, a Cornell University graduate who served six years in the state House of Representatives and now 10 years in the Senate. He has been outspoken on numerous issues, including opposing car insurance rate increases that jumped this year by nearly 11% at a rate of more than twice the national average.

With thousands of committee and floor votes through the years, Hwang has tackled issues of school threats, domestic violence, opioid abuse, autism insurance, GMO labeling, bone marrow testing insurance coverage, and the historic 2017 budget agreements that have stabilized state finances and pensions, among others. Concerning public safety, he voted for creating a task force to deter street takeovers that he described as “thrill-seeking, adrenaline-pumping, dangerous-driving activity” that can lead to dangers on the roads across the state.

As co-chairman of the bipartisan bioscience caucus, Hwang has pushed for innovations and discoveries at the UConn Health center and beyond.

Well known as a personable campaigner who travels across his district, Hwang lost in his hometown of Fairfield two years ago but still won the overall district that also covers Newtown, Weston, Bethel and Easton.

“Tony is a pro at this,” Proto said of Hwang. “He’s had close races before. I think Tony will be fine at the end of the day. … This is a guy who lives for retail politics. He will knock on every door. He will go to every ribbon-cutting. Everybody knows Tony. Everybody likes Tony.”

Democrats say they have three strong candidates in the Senate races in tight battles that could be decided by which side is better at voter turnout. Republicans counter that their candidates fit well in their districts and have won elections in the past.

“Ryan Fazio is like the people he represents,” Proto said. “Tony Hwang is like the people he represents. Lisa Seminara is like the people she represents. … Lisa and Tony and Ryan have proven they should be sent back to Hartford.”

Christopher Keating can be reached at ckeating@courant.com