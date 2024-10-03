With pickleball craze in full swing, developer proposes 12-court facility alongside CT Marriott

The latest entrant in Connecticut’s hot pickleball market is a developer looking to build a two-story, nearly 1 6,000-square-foot facility in Windsor .

Jeffrey Morneau envisions 12 courts for pickleball and one for the racquet sport padel, all in a new building to be constructed alongside the Marriott near I-91.

Morneau needs town approval to move forward; the planning and zoning commission began a hearing in September and will resume it on Tuesday evening.

If Windsor gives the go-ahead, Morneau’s project would become the newest in a line of privately owned pickleball facilities to be built in the state. Vernon, Plainville, Newington, Orange and Meriden are among numerous communities where developers have built indoor courts in 2023 or this year, and the Dill Dinkers chain is opening a Simsbury location this week.

During that same time span, dozens of Connecticut towns have added outdoor pickleball courts at schools or parks, sometimes building entirely new facilities or else converting existing tennis courts.

Even as high interest rates have slowed the pace of residential and other commercial construction in the country, the popularity of pickleball is still driving a building spree. Demand for facilities with pickleball courts reached an all-time high this year, according to Sports Facilities Companies , a consultant that bills itself as managing the biggest network of public and private sports facilities in the country.

“Pickleball is more than a sport; it’s a catalyst for community development and social engagement,” Jason Clement, chief executive officer of Sports Facilities Companies, said in June while announcing his company would manage a new 32-court pickleball center in Florida.

Just a year ago, the online platform Pickleheads listed 140 courts around Connecticut, mostly municipally owned outdoor facilities. As of this week, the site lists 782 courts splread across 181 locations. They can be found in 84 towns and cities, or half the communities in the state. Stamford appears to be the state’s pickleball capital with 56 courts in nine locations, according to Pickleheads’ statistics .

Pickleball will be a gain for Windsor, according to Furrow Engineering, the developer’s consultant.

“The facility is expected to attract visitors from neighboring towns and regions, bringing increased foot traffic to local businesses,” Furrow said in a letter to the town. “Restaurants, cafes, shops and hotels will all see a boost in patronage as players and spectators come to Windsor for tournaments and events.”

Morneau’s 20 Day Hill Road LLC bought the 5-acre property for $192,500 in May. It’s proposing to erect the building along with a patio area, 69 parking spaces and a driveway. The building’s second floor would have changing rooms and lockers, a bar and lounge serving beer and alcohol, and office space.

The building’s occupancy would be about 50 to 60 people, Morneau and his consultants told the planning and zoning commission last month. The facility would operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and would offer memberships but also accept walk-in customers.