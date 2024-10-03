Open in App
    • Hartford Courant

    Over $150,000 awarded to nonprofits, including churches and cemeteries in CT town

    By Stephen Underwood, Hartford Courant,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yoIuy_0vsifhFe00
    Consultant David Berto at the site for Barkhamsted's first affordable housing project. Don Stacom/Hartford Courant/TNS

    Over $150,000 has been awarded to several nonprofit organizations, including churches, cemeteries and a state community college film project in one town, officials said.

    The Northwest CT Community Foundation Douglas and Janet Roberts Fund announced $155,250 in funding to nonprofits in Barkhamsted.

    Among the largest donation includes $38,000 to the Barkhamsted Housing Trust to support carrying costs for one year for the Mallory View housing project, and the cost of a sewer pump station and generator to connect to existing sewer lines. The Mallory View housing project , currently under construction, will consist of 20 affordable rental apartments and become the first affordable housing units in the town.

    “The Barkhamsted Housing Trust Board is very pleased with the generous grant from the Northwest CT Community Foundation Douglas and Janet Roberts Fund. We are almost ready to break ground on our twenty-unit affordable housing project. Without donations of this kind, our work would be much harder,” said Christina Lavieri, Barkhamsted Housing Trust president.

    The Barkhamsted Youth Baseball League received the second-largest award, of $25,000, to help support new baseball and softball batting cages at the Riverton softball field, officials said.

    “With the Northwest CT Community Foundation Douglas and Janet Roberts Fund’s continued generosity, support from the town of Barkhamsted, and community donations, the league will be able to construct three new batting cages. This project aims to improve the experience for players and families who frequent the fields,” said Marc Pericolosi, president, Barkhamsted Youth Baseball and Softball.

    Other grant recipients from the Northwest CT Community Foundation Douglas and Janet Roberts Fund included:

    • The Barkhamsted Center Cemetery Association received $15,000 to support cemetery wall cap repairs and replacement.
    • The Barkhamsted Historical Society received $23,000 to support repairs and maintenance for Merrill Tavern and Center Schoolhouse.
    • CT State Community College Northwestern received $6,750 to support a documentary film showcasing student research on Lighthouse Community resident James Chaugham , a Narragansett man who escaped servitude in Rhode Island to make a home in Barkhamsted.
    • First Congregational Church of Barkhamsted received $20,000 to support site work and building improvements to mitigate exterior water drainage issues.
    • Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church received $12,500 to support repairs and renovation of the Community Food Bank.
    • Union Agricultural Society of Barkhamsted, Colebrook and Hartland received $15,000 to support repairs and maintenance of the Riverton Fair grounds including tree removal, gutter installation and painting.

    Stephen Underwood can be reached at sunderwood@courant.com

