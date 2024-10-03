CT father, daughter take chocolate business to new level. Customer: It’s in her favorites ‘worldwide’

Jim Weiss looks on as his daughter Hadley Rosen, co-owners of Chocolena Sweets, shows one of their chocolate bars at the GastroPark in West Hartford on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. Aaron Flaum/Hartford Courant/Hartford Courant/TNS

A father and daughter who launched a handcrafted, small batch chocolate company two years ago are ready to take business to the next level.

“We love bringing the joy of chocolate to people,” said Haley Rosen of West Hartford. “It’s a mood changer. It’s fun to watch them (take a bite). We see the smiles on their face.”

Hadley and her dad, Jim Weiss of Pomfret, who both became professionally trained chocolatiers after having corporate careers, started Chocolena Sweets as a cottage industry.

They now create what customers call their “beautifully decorated” bon bons, bars and chocolate bark in a commercial space at GastroPark in West Hartford , selling online, at @eeadams and pop up events.

Soon they will sell in a couple of area stores and are ready for wholesale opportunities in the area.

Rosen said, “It’s not supermarket chocolate, more like European.”

Weiss said most store-bought bars are 16 percent chocolate, while theirs is 60-73 percent.

Their colorfully decorated bon bons are hand crafted with caramel, vanilla bean crunch, raspberry and other flavors. They’re working on a fall line containing tahini, cinnamon, and biscoff cookie.

The ingredients are so fresh their bon bons don’t have as long a shelf-life as those mass produced.

“People love them,” Rosen said.

Their regular customers agree.

“I must say Chocolena is one of my all time favorite boutique chocolatiers worldwide,” said Emily Barnard. “The care and detail Hadley and Jim put into making their chocolates is exceptional. They are as beautiful as they are delicious. A true work of art.”

Attorney Jessica Lastarza said Chocolena makes “unique, high-quality” chocolates that she loves sharing with clients and referrals. Rosen even customized the chocolates to match the colors and design of her brand.

“The customizable options make it perfect for local shopping and supporting a standout, local business,” Lastarza said.

Mary Zehr said Chocolena Sweets is her “go to for local, delicious, artisanal chocolates and confections.”

“Jim and Hadley went above and beyond to make incredible tasting, beautiful bonbons and chocolate covered marshmallows for a Celebration of Life event for my mom,” she said. “I personally love Chocolena’s dark chocolate barks, and their white chocolate with raspberries is amazing too.”

The packaging is exquisite, and so the dark and milk chocolate make wonderful gifts, customers say.

Weiss, who retired early from a career in investment advisory because of a health scare that turned out well, was the first to become a chocolatier in 2017 because he wasn’t ready to totally retire.

He graduated from Ecole Chocolat in Vancouver and Valrhona in France .

Rosen, who has two young children, left her corporate job in 2020 and followed dad’s footsteps.

She graduated from Ecole Chocolat in Vancouver and was able to do it online during the pandemic.

They joined forces in business, she taking it past the cottage industry stage.

The father/daughter love working together and bring different strengths to their company, they said.

“Hadley’s a better chocolatier,” Weiss said. “She’s more creative,” and better with details.

Weiss said he has more background in sales, advertising or what’s known in the restaurant business as “front of house.” He also done many events on using chocolate for gifts in the corporate world.

It’s Weiss who runs most of the tasting parties people can hold in their homes.

“But we both do everything,” he said.

Caramel Crunch Bon Bons made at Chocolena Sweets, a father and daughter co-owned company at the GastroPark in West Hartford on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.(Aaron Flaum/Hartford Courant) (Aaron Flaum/ Hartford Courant)

They buy their chocolate from ethical sources, he said, noting making chocolate is a “complicated process.” Smell, mouth feel and taste are what matter, he said.

Working together is as sweet as their products, the pair said.

“Dad and I always got a long. We’re similar,” Rosen said. “We have a lot of trust and fun together. It feels natural to work with one another. ”

Weiss said, “As a father I’m happy seeing my daughter do something she loves.”

Weiss said they’re in the early stages of the business and, “We feel good about the progress we’ve made.”