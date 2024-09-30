Open in App
    How to save money at CT grocery stores? We went shopping and found hefty savings

    By Don Stacom, Hartford Courant,

    2 days ago

    With the sting of inflation causing pain at the grocery store, shoppers have been altering their buying habits and looking for ways to save money. At the same time, grocers have been offering deals to try to lure customers to their stores.

    When shoppers buy a dozen common food items at their top supermarket prices in the Farmington Valley, they’ll be spending nearly 20% more than if they did comparison shopping.

    Food prices are up nearly 30% over the past five years and the price of common items can vary depending on the store, according to figures from a survey this week by The Courant.

    The compared the prices of a randomly selected group of items at four major chain supermarkets — Stop & Shop, Big Y, Shop Rite and Aldi — on Wednesday.

    No single store offered the lowest price on every item, but a shopper carefully selecting the lowest price between all four stores would end up spending $47.48.

    In contrast, paying the top price for each item would generate a final bill of $59.14. That’s a difference of $11.66 or 19.7%.

    While comparison shopping has been around since the start of markets with competing sellers, it carries extra weight in a year when grocery inflation is a hot topic across the nation.

    “Comparison shopping has always been important for people who are value minded, but now everyone is. So this is a transition we’ve made right now,” said Brian Vines, deputy of special projects at Consumer Reports.

    “The reality is that this changes the patterns for a lot of people who thought they were insulated from having to shop around; they find themselves re-examining their relationship to a trip to the grocery store,” Vines told The Courant on Thursday.

    “I’m a cherry-picker, I’ll got to a store and get the best prices before migrating to the next stop,” he said. “That’s something we’ve seen more people adopt, but only if the juice is worth the squeeze. It depends on how much it costs in gas or babysitting to go from store to store to save money.”

    Nationally, much of the jump in grocery costs hit in 2022, when the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports prices for eat-at-home food prices shot up by 11.4%, nearly five times the usual yearly rate. That was the highest rate in almost a half-century, and the effects continue dogging consumers today.

    The following year, food inflation averaged 5%, about double the usual yearly rate. The USDA reports grocery inflation is closer to 2% this year.

    “In 2022, food prices increased faster than any year since 1979, partly due to a highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak that affected egg and poultry prices and the conflict in Ukraine, which compounded other economy-wide inflationary pressures such as high energy costs,” the USDA’s Economic Research Service reported .

    USDA analysts predict food prices next year will rise by just 0.7%, Successful Farming magazine reported in late July.

    In Connecticut, Attorney General William Tong’s office is investigating whether any supermarkets have engaged in price gouging.

    “We all have felt the squeeze from rising food costs. For so many Connecticut families and small businesses, it’s simply unsustainable,” he said this summer.

    To give a quick glimpse of the pricing differences between supermarkets, The Courant checked four large-chain supermarkets in the Farmington Valley: Stop & Shop in Simsbury, Aldi and Shop Rite in Canton, and Big Y in Avon.

    Prices were compared for 12 items: A half-gallon of milk, a 10-slice pack of Sargento pepper jack, a 12-pack of Pepsi in cans, a 10-pack of Diet Coke in mini-cans, a dozen large white eggs, a four-pack of stick butter, a head of lettuce, 52 ounces of orange juice, a standard box of Captain Crunch, a 48-ounce carton of chocolate ice cream, a pound of 80% lean ground beef and a 10.75-ounce can of Campbell’s chicken noodle soup.

    Except for specific brand name items, the lowest-price option – usually the store brand – was chosen. Temporary sale prices were accepted, but loyalty card rates, manufacturers’ coupons, two-for-one deals and similar discounts were not factored in.

    Overall, buying all items at a single store came out to an almost identical total: $54.54 at Stop & Shop; $54.58 at ShopRite; and $53.98 at Big Y. Aldi couldn’t be compared for total cost because it didn’t offer four items in the right sizes: the cheese, Diet Coke, Pepsi or Captain Crunch. For the other eight comparable items, Aldi offered the lowest price on six, but competitors beat it on two.

    The biggest variation was in soda: Stop & Shop’s $10.49 price for Pepsi was exactly $1 more than Shop Rite’s and $2 more than Big Y’s. But for Diet Coke, Stop & Shop had the lowest price of $6.49; Big Y’s was $1 higher and Shop Rite was $2 higher.

