Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Hartford Courant

    ‘Monster Summer’ offers scary coming-of-age tale from CT native and ‘Peanuts’ writer

    By Christopher Arnott, Hartford Courant,

    2 days ago

    Newington native Cornelius Uliano is best known as a writer/producer for t he new series of animated “Peanuts” specials on Apple+. For his latest project, he is still working with children, but real live ones, in “Monster Summer,” a new family-friendly horror film being released Oct. 4.

    The cast is dominated by young actors, led by “The Black Phone” star Mason Thames and including Abby James Witherspoon (“Secret Headquarters”), Gavin Bedell (“The Ms. Pat Show”), Nico Tirozzi (“Outer Banks”), Noah Cottrell (“The Spiderwick Chronicles”), Julian Lerner (“The Wonder Years”) and another “The Black Phone” cast member, Spencer Fitzgerald. Also in “Monster Summer” is a grown-up actor who’s easily recognizable from a film he made as a child — Patrick Renna, who played “Ham” Porter in “The Sandlot.”

    Some of the adults in the film are played by big names, including Mel Gibson, Lorraine Bracco, Kevin James and Bobbi Baker from “House of Payne.” Acclaimed voiceover artist Barbara Goodson is also in the mix.

    “Monster Summer” is directed by David Henrie, who is an actor known for the series “The Wizards of Waverly Place,” “How I Met Your Mother” and “She’s So Raven.”

    “Monster Summer” is an indie film that is getting a wide release in theaters in October to attract the Halloween family moviegoing crowd. The AMC Plainville 20 is one of the cinemas scheduled to show the movie Oct. 3-9 and perhaps longer.

    The movie is set in 1997 on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, though the filming was done in Southport, North Carolina.

    The movie’s plot sounds simple — “kids go off to defeat this monster” is how Uliano summed it up — but it’s a much fuller film than that. The film is set in 1997, and Uliano said he based the story on his feelings as a child in seventh or eighth grade in that era. When he was young, he liked to talk to World War II veterans about their lives, he said. In the film, he has one of the young characters bond with a retired police detective.

    Later in life, Uliano went to Martha’s Vineyard for a honeymoon trip when he got married and saw the island area as an ideal location for a coming-of-age film that also happens to have watery menace in it.

    Uliano said Gibson, who plays the detective, described “Monster Summer” as “‘The Goonies’ with teeth.”

    The characters unite to save their island from a mysterious and destructive force, Uliano explained. While there isn’t one character based explicitly on him, “there’s a piece of me in each of the characters. Like, one of the kids quotes movies a lot. I did that. Another one wants to be a journalist like I did.”

    “Some moments are scary but it’s meant for families,” Uliano said. “They can laugh, scream and eat popcorn together. It’s an entertaining, worry-free experience. It captures that summer when you first grew up and were made aware of the world around you. There’s a lot of heart in the movie.”

    Uliano feels that “Monster Summer” could be just the beginning for these characters and situations, whether it’s a sequel to the movie or adaptations into other media.

    Uliano, who grew up in Newington and now lives in Los Angeles, California, returns home to see family regularly. “Connecticut really means a lot to me,” he said. “I go back to Newington and speak at schools. I love where I’m from.”

    He is not able to be in Connecticut while “Monster Summer” is being released but hopes to hold special screenings in the state in the future. He’ll be on the East Coast in November when he’ll have the prestigious job of being a balloon handler for the gigantic inflatable Snoopy in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

    Uliano is still involved with “Peanuts” specials. The newest one, “Welcome Home, Franklin” premiered in February on Apple+. Another is due next year, and the sequel to 2015’s feature-length “The Peanuts Movie” is in production.

    Yet “there’s always time for monsters,” Uliano said. “When we were working on ‘The Peanuts Movie,’ we were also working on this movie.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja6 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile5 hours ago
    Woman issues dire warning after trying viral ‘Cucumber Salad Guy’ recipe
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Major CT company orders workers back to office full time, ending pandemic-era alternatives
    Hartford Courant 19 hours ago
    Schools feel teacher-shortage strains as 2024 academic year kicks off
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute11 hours ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja6 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy