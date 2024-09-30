Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Hartford Courant

    New halal restaurant offers a taste of the Middle East in CT. No travel necessary.

    By Sean Krofssik, Hartford Courant,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DPKFG_0vobZcpg00
    Kanoon Smokehouse recently opened its first Connecticut location at 91 Scott Road in Waterbury. The halal smokehouse specializes in smoked meat. Sean Krofssik/Hartford Courant/TNS

    Waterbury resident Abdul Said used to travel hours for halal food.

    During one of his trips to Kanoon smokehouse in Clifton, New Jersey — 100 miles and just under two hours from the Brass City — he got to know the founders of the restaurant and asked how he could bring his own Kanoon to his new hometown. That was in March 2023.

    Said closed on a Waterbury property located at 91 Scott Road in January of this year and opened the doors to Kanoon for the first time on Sept. 20. It’s a soft opening with the grand opening coming in October.

    The halal smokehouse is the first Connecticut location for Kanoon, the two other restaurants are located in New Jersey in Clifton and North Brunswick.

    The specialty is smoked and grilled meats including beef, chicken and lamb.

    Said is one of five partners, which includes Kanoon founders Gassan Yousef and Sal Washeh. Said, Sam Daoud and Ahmed Alissa are the owners in Waterbury. The manager on location is Hasan Mouse.

    “This is a big, family-oriented place where people can enjoy the experience and quality food,” Said said. “We are the biggest halal restaurant in Connecticut with up to 220 people. Usually, people have to travel hours to go to New York or New Jersey for this experience. This is a nice community experience.”

    Said, 34, is originally from the Middle East. He has lived in both Jordan and Palestine and came to the United States in 2015, where he studied business management. He also works as a regional manager for Rockland Bakery in Wallingford managing deliveries throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts.

    Said was initially looking at a spot in Milford before ultimately choosing the Scott Road location, just about five minutes from his home. The space was previously occupied for more than 25 years by Italian restaurant Nino’s Trattoria, which closed in May 2021 has been vacant ever since.

    “The space was listed as retail space, but I was told I could use it to open a restaurant, but it took a lot of work. I signed the lease on January 15, and it took us nine months to get to this point,” Said said.

    Said did much of the work and designs himself. The furniture was custom made in Turkey. The applewood design walls are easy on the eyes, but it’s the food that is the star.

    The secret to the food?

    “Everything here is homemade, the sauce, sides, appetizers, food,” Said said. “Everything is homemade every day and every morning.”

    The restaurant starts cooking overnight, with some of the meat being smoked up to 16 hours in ovens imported from Jordan.

    Kanoon is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. There are 15 employees, and Said is looking to hire more.

    “This is the first halal smoked meat restaurant in Connecticut and you can come and have a variety of food, smoked meats, smoked lamb, steaks, salmon and smoked chicken and the goal is to have space that is family orientated, quiet, safe and has the quality that place for big groups can come in and enjoy their time together,” Said said.

    In addition to the dining room, there is a large part of the restaurant that serves as a cafe for people to get one of Kanoon’s specialty drinks, including a mint lemonade.

    “We are 100 percent non-alcohol and 100 percent halal we have coffees, juices, cakes and everything,” Said said. “Come enjoy our food in that space with a cup of coffee or a dessert.”

    Mousa, the restaurant’s manager, moved to the United States over a decade ago and has managed restaurants in New Jersey.

    “People have to drive two hours east or south in New York or New Jersey to get a similar quality of food,” he said. “Now are we are bringing it here to Connecticut, and a lot of people are excited to come at try the food here.”

    Mousa said experiencing the “live fire show” in the front kitchen is a big attraction. It is performed during busiest times, as the chef preps a meal with :flames a sword and excitement.”

    “I see the demand, and I was one of the ones that would travel for halal food and now we are going to have it in Waterbury,” Mousa said.

    Daoud, who lives in South New Jersey, said he was excited to be a part of the ownership group.

    “A lot of things led us here to Waterbury,” Daoud said. “It’s not just about making money, it’s about getting to know the people here and let them try our style of smoked meat and our food. I’m excited to see all of the cultures mixing together.

    “We are bringing that experience to Waterbury, and we are excited to have the residents come interact with us and try our food, our spices, our dressing and make them feel like they traveled somewhere else,” he added. “It’s very rare to find halal smoked meat. We want people from all over the state to try our food.”

    The meat dishes include smoked lamb shanks ($39.99), smoked half chicken ($19.99), smoked lamb chops/two pounds ($89.99), smoked lamb neck/two pounds ($89.99), smoked short ribs prime angus beef ($34.99), smoked whole chicken ($28.99), Kanoon stuffed whole chicken with farika or rice ($34.99), smoked lamb shoulder/two pounds ($69.99), smoked beef shank ($34.99) and smoked brisket prime angus beef ($34.99).

    Off the grill are bone-in ribeye steak with grilled shrimp ($69.99), boneless ribeye steak with grilled shrimp ($64.99), T-bone steak ($54.99), medium family mixed grill special ($89.99), shish tawook (chicken) ($24.99), grilled lamb chops ($34.99), bone-in ribeye steak ($54.99), T-bone steak with grilled shrimp ($69.99), boneless ribeye steak ($49.99), large family mixed grill special ($149.99), chicken chops ($21.99), kufta kabab ($21.99), shish kabab ($27.99) and mixed grill ($29.99).

    Seafood options are shrimp and salmon with garlic lemon sauce ($44.99), shrimp with garlic lemon sauce ($24.99) and salmon with garlic lemon sauce ($26.99).

    The platters include potato kumpir ($17.99), Kanoon grilled chicken platter ($18.99), Kanoon smoked meat platter ($19.99) and falafel platter vegetarian option ($14.99).

    As far as sandwiches, the options include Kanoon smoked brisket burger ($19.99), smoked meat sandwich ($19.99), Kanoon smoked meat burger ($18.99), grilled chicken sandwich ($18.99) and a falafel sandwich with hummus & salad ($10.99).

    There is also a full menu of hot and cold appetizers, drinks and desserts.

    The lunch specials run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and plates range from $12.99 to $14.99.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Dikra Tawfik
    2d ago
    Congratulations
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja6 hours ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Woman issues dire warning after trying viral ‘Cucumber Salad Guy’ recipe
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Major CT company orders workers back to office full time, ending pandemic-era alternatives
    Hartford Courant 19 hours ago
    Grant Potulny will bring a direct approach to developing future Rangers with the Hartford Wolf Pack
    Hartford Courant 1 day ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute11 hours ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja6 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy