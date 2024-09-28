Open in App
    Several juveniles arrested after fight during Friday night football game

    By Stephen Underwood, Hartford Courant,

    2 days ago

    Multiple teenagers are facing charges after a physical altercation at a high school football game, officials said.

    On Friday around 8:22 p.m., Waterbury police officers assigned to a security detail for a high school football game between Derby and Wilby High School saw several teenagers involved in a physical altercation, according to police.

    Officers quickly intervened to separate those involved and arrested one adult and several juveniles. During the altercation, minor injuries were reported. All of the juveniles are residents of Waterbury, police said.

    Ginnellys Vazquez, 18, of Waterbury, has been arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace and interfering with police.

    A 17-year-old man has been arrested and charged with third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace, interfering with police and inciting a riot.

    A 15-year-old man has been arrested and charged with third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace, interfering with police and inciting a riot.

    A 15-year-old man has been arrested and charged with third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace, interfering with police.

    A 16-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace and interfering with police.

    A 15-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace and interfering with police

    The incident is currently under investigation, police said.

    Stephen Underwood can be reached at sunderwood@courant.com

