Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Hartford Courant

    A former CT man is 72 and he’s going to prison for tax fraud. He also has to pay back $1M+

    By Stephen Underwood, Hartford Courant,

    2 days ago

    A 72-year-old former Connecticut man has been sentenced to over a year in prison on tax fraud charges, officials said.

    Kevin Biebel of Hardeeville, South Carolina, formerly of New Milford, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Kari Dooley in Bridgeport to 18 months in prison, followed by one year of supervised release, for tax fraud charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Connecticut .

    According to court documents and statements made in court, Biebel operated Art Metal Industries LLC, a metal fabrication business. In 2017, AMI had total gross receipts of more $1.5 million and a net profit of more than $550,000, officials said. That year, Biebel allegedly transferred more than $350,000 from AMI to his personal bank account for various personal expenditures.

    In 2018, the IRS sought to collect delinquent payroll taxes from Biebel for AMI and instructed Biebel to file delinquent individual income tax returns for 2016 and 2017. In September 2018, Biebel filed the returns, which officials said fraudulently reported that he had zero total income and zero total tax due for both years.

    In 2018, AMI received more than $2.7 million in gross receipts and had a profit of more than $1.2 million. That year, Biebel transferred funds from an AMI bank account to his personal bank account and another bank account held in the name of Diego Trust LLC, a limited liability company for which Biebel was the sole listed member. Biebel used more than $750,000 in funds from those accounts to purchase a home in South Carolina and other assets, according to officials.

    Biebel also failed to file individual income tax returns for 2018, 2019, and 2020 tax years, officials said.

    Between 2016 and 2020, Biebel failed to report more than $2.8 million in business income from AMI, resulting in a tax loss of approximately $900,000. In addition, he failed to withhold and pay over approximately $300,000 in employment taxes.

    On April 30, 2024, Biebel pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return and was ordered to pay $1,208,801 in restitution.

    Biebel, who is released on a $50,000 bond, is required to report to prison on Jan. 7.

    Stephen Underwood can be reached at sunderwood@courant.com

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Anis55
    1d ago
    You do the crime you do the time
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Family of CT woman missing in Japan says her backpack was found. Her shoe was there too.
    Hartford Courant 22 hours ago
    Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Spark Rumors They're 'Living Separate Lives' After She’s Missing From His Trip To New York: He's Focusing On 'His Future'
    shefinds2 days ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Inside P. Diddy's jail with 'abhorrent' conditions and 'mold' where there have four suicides in three years
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega hits The Kate in Old Saybrook with a biting new single, ‘Rats’
    Hartford Courant 2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    In Memory of TV Star Meshach Taylor ('Designing Women'): 10 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Florida Hotel Operator Shifts Focus from Florida to New York After $69 Million Loss
    Akeenalast hour
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Eric Adams’ girlfriend joined on $45K worth of luxe trips, accused of having ‘no-show’ DOE job
    New York Post2 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    No one wants to find ants : Server shares warning for customers who order red drinks at restaurant
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    A Look Back at the Tragic Death of Oscar-winning Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman: 10 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Man Speeds Through Roadblock, Fires Shots at Deputies, Given $1 Million Bond
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    TikTok Influencer, 28, Dies in ‘Horror Accident’ in New Jersey: Report
    Heavy.com2 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker2 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilatolast hour
    Officers Stop Unmanned Vessel in Volusia County After Three Teens Thrown Overboard
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy