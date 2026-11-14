Harrodsburg has some very special Boxer babies looking for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a puppy to your family, these little ones are ready to meet you.

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Age: 8 weeks (baby)

8 weeks (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Personality: Described as a "lil cutie," Draco is just starting to explore the world. He likes other dogs and loves people .

Described as a "lil cutie," is just starting to explore the world. He and . Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: PuppyLove KY

Draco is a young, social pup who’s already showing he enjoys canine friends and human attention. He’ll need a family ready for all the fun (and training) that comes with a baby Boxer.

👉 Meet Draco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Age: About 8 weeks (baby)

About 8 weeks (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Personality: Dahlia is a "sweet lil nugget" who is great with other dogs and cats .

is a "sweet lil nugget" who is . Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: PuppyLove KY

With her gentle nature and comfort around both dogs and cats, Dahlia could be a lovely fit for a multi-pet home or anyone wanting a friendly, social puppy.

👉 Meet Dahlia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer

Boxer Age: Approximately 8 weeks (baby)

Approximately 8 weeks (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Personality: Raven is good with other dogs and great with people .

is and . Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: PuppyLove KY

Raven is a social little pup who enjoys both canine company and human affection, and she’s ready to keep learning about the big world with a family of her own.

👉 Meet Raven and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Harrodsburg, KY, consider opening your home to one of these Boxer puppies from PuppyLove KY. Visit their online listings, fill out an application, or contact the shelter to learn more and set up a meet-and-greet.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.