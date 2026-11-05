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🍽️ Several Harrodsburg Food Service Jobs With Benefits & Growth
Harrodsburg has some solid food service openings right now, from fast food leadership to steady kitchen work. Good mix of full-time hours, benefits, and room to grow.
Shift Manager
- Employer: McDonald's
- Location: Harrodsburg, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $13–$14 per hour
Help run a busy McDonald’s and learn the ropes for assistant and restaurant manager roles. This job comes with paid vacation, PTO after 90 days, medical/dental/vision, tuition help up to $3,000, free/discounted meals, and shopping & cell phone discounts.
Cook – Long-Term Care Facility
- Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)
- Location: Harrodsburg, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Cook nutritious meals for residents in a long-term care setting and be part of a team focused on resident care. Comes with free telemedicine, prescription discounts, employee assistance programs, hands-on training, and career development support.
Cook
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Harrodsburg, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $11.00–$12.50 per hour (up to 40 hours/week)
Full-time cook role preparing meals from prep through cleanup, following menus and recipes. Good fit if you have kitchen or food service experience and want steady hours in an in-person setting.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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