Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Harrisville, WV? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Ritchie County Humane Society for someone to love.

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix

Shepherd (unknown type) mix Age: Baby (male)

(male) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Ritchie County Humane Society

Location: Harrisville, WV

Huey is a young shepherd mix pup with a soft tan coat and lots of growing to do. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and patience as he learns about the world.

If you’re looking for a puppy to raise and bond with from the start, Huey could be your new best buddy. Contact the shelter for details on his vaccines, neuter status, and adoption fee.

👉 Meet Huey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix

Shepherd (unknown type) mix Age: Adult (male)

(male) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Ritchie County Humane Society

Location: Harrisville, WV

Stewie is an adult shepherd mix with a handsome tan coat. As an adult dog, he may be a good match if you want a companion who is past the tiny puppy stage.

Reach out to the shelter to learn more about Stewie’s temperament, training, and how he does with other pets and kids.

👉 Meet Stewie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier / Beagle mix

Jack Russell Terrier / Beagle mix Age: Baby (male)

(male) Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Ritchie County Humane Society

Location: Harrisville, WV

Pip was brought in as a stray puppy found in a man’s driveway. He’s described as an adorable nugget who wants to be a lap puppy and soak up all the lovings. His sweet eyes beg for attention, and the shelter notes that he likely won’t be there long.

If you’re ready for a cuddly, people‑loving puppy, Pip may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Pip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please contact Ritchie County Humane Society and consider visiting in person to see who connects with you.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.