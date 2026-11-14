Harrisville has some very special cats waiting for cozy couches and kind humans. All of these kitties are at Ritchie County Humane Society and hoping for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Ritchie County Humane Society

Location: Harrisville, WV

About Mama:

Mama is a beautiful brown tabby who first showed up on a kind lady’s porch and had a litter of kittens there. The homeowner cared for her until the shelter could take in Mama and her babies. Now her kittens are grown, and Mama has been spayed, so she never has to go through birthing again.

She’s ready to trade her porch life for a soft bed and a family of her own. If you’re looking for a gentle adult cat who’s already had her “mom days,” Mama could be the perfect match.

Contact: Ritchie County Humane Society – please call the shelter for more information and to confirm availability.

👉 Meet Mama and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Ritchie County Humane Society

Location: Harrisville, WV

About Minnie:

Little Minnie had a rough start. She was found in a live trap in the town of Harrisville and brought to the shelter on a clinic day so she could have a real chance at a forever home. She’s already spayed and ready for her next adventure.

If you’re hoping to raise a young cat and watch her grow up safe and loved, Minnie may be the kitten for you.

Contact: Ritchie County Humane Society – call the shelter to ask about Minnie and the adoption process.

👉 Meet Minnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: Not listed – contact shelter for details

Not listed – contact shelter for details Shelter: Ritchie County Humane Society

Location: Harrisville, WV

About Snyder:

Snyder is a sleek, all-black adult cat at Ritchie County Humane Society. His listing doesn’t share many details, but he’s looking for a safe, loving home where he can settle in and feel secure.

If you’ve been thinking about adopting an adult cat, consider giving Snyder a chance.

Contact: Ritchie County Humane Society – call the shelter to learn more about Snyder and his adoption fee.

👉 Meet Snyder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Ritchie County Humane Society

Location: Harrisville, WV

About Camille:

Camille is a lovely gray/blue adult cat waiting at the shelter for someone to notice her. Her listing is short, but we know she’s a Domestic Shorthair with a calm, mature presence that many families love in an adult cat.

If you’re looking for a grown-up kitty instead of a wild kitten, Camille could be a wonderful fit.

Contact: Ritchie County Humane Society – call the shelter to ask about Camille and set up a visit.

👉 Meet Camille and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Harrisville, WV, please consider visiting Ritchie County Humane Society to meet these cats in person, or share this page so they can find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.