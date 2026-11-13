Harrisville has a few solid healthcare roles open right now, from hands-on patient care to pharmacy work with big-name employers.

Employer: HealthForce Healthcare

HealthForce Healthcare Location: Harrisville, WV

Type: Contract (13 weeks)

Pay: $1,604–$1,676 per week , 35 guaranteed hours

, Schedule: 5x8 day shift, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, start 11/30/2026

Travel COTA role in a nursing home/long-term care setting. Great if you want steady daytime hours, guaranteed pay, and support from a travel agency while building your resume.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Harrisville, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$24.25 per hour

Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping fill prescriptions, support the pharmacist, and serve customers. Good fit if you like a fast pace, want steady hours, and are working toward or already have PTCB certification.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Harrisville, WV

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18–$24.25 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, Rx coverage, 401(k), employee discount, career development (with a 30-hour work week)

Same core duties as the full-time role, but with flexible, part-time hours. Nice option if you want benefits with a lighter schedule or are balancing school, family, or another job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.