Harrisonville’s hospitals are busy and hiring. If you’re in healthcare and want solid benefits without a long commute into KC, these are worth a look.

Employer: Research Medical Center (SAGE BH at Cass Regional Medical Center )

Research Medical Center (SAGE BH at ) Location: Harrisonville, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Secure 10-bed senior behavioral health unit for adults 55+. You’ll have a real voice in patient care, work with a multidisciplinary team, and get access to strong HCA benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition and loan assistance, paid leave). New RNs welcome – no experience required, just RN license and BLS (within 30 days).

Employer: Cass Regional Medical Center

Location: Harrisonville, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Mix of CT and diagnostic X-ray at a community-focused hospital. Schedule is Sat–Sun days (6:30a–7:00p) + Mon night (6:30p–7:00a), with every other Tuesday night call and one holiday + one holiday call per year. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, tuition help, and scholarships. Registered CT/DX tech with BLS required; 2+ years’ experience preferred.

Employer: Cass Regional Medical Center

Location: Harrisonville, MO

Type: Not listed (hospital role, likely full-time or part-time)

Not listed (hospital role, likely full-time or part-time) Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Join a 35-bed critical access hospital that’s a Level III Trauma and Stroke Center with advanced imaging (ACR-accredited CT, MRI, US, NM). Role covers both CT and diagnostic, including surgery and pain management, with a flexible schedule to help cover days/nights, call, and PTO. Same strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, tuition reimbursement, scholarships. Registered CT/DX tech with BLS required; 2+ years’ experience preferred.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.