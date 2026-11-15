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🐱 Playful, Snuggly Cats Waiting for Homes in Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg has several wonderful cats and kittens looking for loving homes through the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA. A few are still on stray hold, while others are ready (or almost ready) to join your family.
Below are some of the sweet faces you can meet.
Young Gray Kitten (Found on Mineral Spring Rd)
- Status: Not yet available for adoption (currently on hold)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Found: 11/12/16 at Mineral Spring Rd & Whispering Spring Rd, Harrisonburg, VA
- ID: No collar or identification; unknown history
- Adoption Fee (when available): $100
- Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA
- Phone: (540) 434-5270
If you think you might recognize this kitten or want to follow her status, please contact the shelter.
👉 Meet this gray kitten and watch for adoption updates on Adoptapet
Adult Brown Tabby (Microchipped Stray from Broadway)
- Status: Not yet available for adoption (currently on hold)
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Found: Sweet Berry Ln & Tenth Legion Rd in Broadway, VA
- ID: Has a microchip, but no collar or tags; no known bite history
- Adoption Fee (if not reclaimed): $50
- Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA
- Phone: (540) 434-5270
This kitty may have a family out there. If you recognize this description or area, please reach out to the SPCA.
👉 See more about this brown tabby on Adoptapet
Gremlin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA
- Phone: (540) 434-5270
Gremlin is a sleek, all-black adult boy waiting at the shelter. For full details on his personality, needs, and adoption readiness, check his listing or call the SPCA.
👉 Meet Gremlin and apply to adopt on Adoptapet
Young Gray Kitten (Found on Kerns Rd, Dayton)
- Status: Not yet available for adoption (currently on hold)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Found: Kerns Road in Dayton, VA
- ID: No microchip, no known bite history
- Adoption Fee (when available): $100
- Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA
- Phone: (540) 434-5270
If you’re near Dayton and think this might be your missing kitten, or you’d like to adopt once the hold is over, contact the shelter for updates.
👉 View this gray kitten’s listing on Adoptapet
Potato
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Personality: Sweet, affectionate, loves to snuggle and play
- Good with: Cats and children
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA
- Phone: (540) 434-5270
Potato is a playful little tabby who enjoys romping around with his favorite toys, then curling up for cuddles. He’s done wonderfully with other cats and kids, making him a great choice for a family home.
👉 Meet Potato and apply to adopt on Adoptapet
Beef
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Personality: Sweet, affectionate, loves to snuggle and play
- Good with: Other cats and kids
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA
- Phone: (540) 434-5270
Beef is another adorable tabby boy who’s just as happy chasing toys as he is snuggling in your lap. He’s done great with other cats and children and would love a home where he can be part of the family.
👉 Meet Beef and apply to adopt on Adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider visiting the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA or calling (540) 434-5270 to ask about these cats and others in their care.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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