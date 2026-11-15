Harrisonburg has several wonderful cats and kittens looking for loving homes through the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA. A few are still on stray hold, while others are ready (or almost ready) to join your family.

Below are some of the sweet faces you can meet.

Status: Not yet available for adoption (currently on hold)

Not yet available for adoption (currently on hold) Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Found: 11/12/16 at Mineral Spring Rd & Whispering Spring Rd, Harrisonburg, VA

11/12/16 at Mineral Spring Rd & Whispering Spring Rd, Harrisonburg, VA ID: No collar or identification; unknown history

No collar or identification; unknown history Adoption Fee (when available): $100

Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Phone: (540) 434-5270

If you think you might recognize this kitten or want to follow her status, please contact the shelter.

👉 Meet this gray kitten and watch for adoption updates on Adoptapet

Status: Not yet available for adoption (currently on hold)

Not yet available for adoption (currently on hold) Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Found: Sweet Berry Ln & Tenth Legion Rd in Broadway, VA

Sweet Berry Ln & Tenth Legion Rd in Broadway, VA ID: Has a microchip , but no collar or tags; no known bite history

Has a , but no collar or tags; no known bite history Adoption Fee (if not reclaimed): $50

Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Phone: (540) 434-5270

This kitty may have a family out there. If you recognize this description or area, please reach out to the SPCA.

👉 See more about this brown tabby on Adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Phone: (540) 434-5270

Gremlin is a sleek, all-black adult boy waiting at the shelter. For full details on his personality, needs, and adoption readiness, check his listing or call the SPCA.

👉 Meet Gremlin and apply to adopt on Adoptapet

Status: Not yet available for adoption (currently on hold)

Not yet available for adoption (currently on hold) Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Found: Kerns Road in Dayton, VA

Kerns Road in Dayton, VA ID: No microchip, no known bite history

No microchip, no known bite history Adoption Fee (when available): $100

Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Phone: (540) 434-5270

If you’re near Dayton and think this might be your missing kitten, or you’d like to adopt once the hold is over, contact the shelter for updates.

👉 View this gray kitten’s listing on Adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Personality: Sweet, affectionate, loves to snuggle and play

Sweet, affectionate, loves to snuggle and play Good with: Cats and children

Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Phone: (540) 434-5270

Potato is a playful little tabby who enjoys romping around with his favorite toys, then curling up for cuddles. He’s done wonderfully with other cats and kids, making him a great choice for a family home.

👉 Meet Potato and apply to adopt on Adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Personality: Sweet, affectionate, loves to snuggle and play

Sweet, affectionate, loves to snuggle and play Good with: Other cats and kids

Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Phone: (540) 434-5270

Beef is another adorable tabby boy who’s just as happy chasing toys as he is snuggling in your lap. He’s done great with other cats and children and would love a home where he can be part of the family.

👉 Meet Beef and apply to adopt on Adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider visiting the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA or calling (540) 434-5270 to ask about these cats and others in their care.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.