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🐶 Playful & Shy Shelter Dogs Hoping for Homes in Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg has several dogs at Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA who are hoping for a fresh start. A couple are still on stray hold, and one sweet boy is ready now for the right family.
Koda
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Hound mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA
- Phone: (540) 434-5270
Koda starts out very shy, but once he feels safe, he turns into a big bundle of joy. He needs a patient person who will give him time and space to warm up and let him go at his own pace. He is very food-motivated and trains well for treats, which makes him a great candidate for continued training and confidence-building.
If you’re looking for a smaller dog with a big heart and you don’t mind taking things slow at first, Koda could be your match.
👉 Meet Koda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unnamed Pekingese (Stray Hold)
- Breed: Pekingese
- Age: Adult
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $200
- Status: Not yet available for adoption
- Found: Mount Paran Church Road & Fairlane Dr, Elkton, VA
- Microchip/ID: None found
- Bite history: None known
- Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA
- Phone: (540) 434-5270
This small brown Pekingese was found as a stray with no microchip or tags. They are currently on hold at the shelter and not yet available for adoption while staff try to locate an owner and complete needed checks.
If you think this might be your dog, or you’d like to follow their status, please contact the shelter.
👉 Meet this Pekingese and watch for updates on adoptapet
Frank
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA
- Phone: (540) 434-5270
Frank is a brown, chocolate-colored pittie mix waiting at the shelter for someone to notice him. For full details on his personality, behavior, and any compatibility notes (kids, dogs, cats), please check his online profile or call the shelter.
If you’re interested in a solid, adult companion, Frank may be the dog you’ve been looking for.
👉 Meet Frank and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unnamed Labrador Retriever (Stray Hold)
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $200
- Status: Not yet available for adoption
- Found: Daniel Cup Rd & Cheyenne Dr, Dayton, VA
- Microchip: None found
- Bite history: None known
- Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA
- Phone: (540) 434-5270
This tan/yellow female Lab mix was found as a stray in Dayton with no microchip. She is currently not yet available for adoption while the shelter holds her and checks for an owner.
If you recognize her or want to keep an eye on her status, please reach out to the SPCA.
👉 View this Lab mix and watch for updates on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Harrisonburg, VA, please consider visiting Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA to meet these dogs, ask about their current status, or start an adoption application. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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