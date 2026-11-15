Harrisonburg has several dogs at Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA who are hoping for a fresh start. A couple are still on stray hold, and one sweet boy is ready now for the right family.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Hound mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Hound mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Phone: (540) 434-5270

Koda starts out very shy, but once he feels safe, he turns into a big bundle of joy. He needs a patient person who will give him time and space to warm up and let him go at his own pace. He is very food-motivated and trains well for treats, which makes him a great candidate for continued training and confidence-building.

If you’re looking for a smaller dog with a big heart and you don’t mind taking things slow at first, Koda could be your match.

👉 Meet Koda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pekingese

Pekingese Age: Adult

Adult Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $200

Status: Not yet available for adoption

Not yet available for adoption Found: Mount Paran Church Road & Fairlane Dr, Elkton, VA

Mount Paran Church Road & Fairlane Dr, Elkton, VA Microchip/ID: None found

None found Bite history: None known

None known Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Phone: (540) 434-5270

This small brown Pekingese was found as a stray with no microchip or tags. They are currently on hold at the shelter and not yet available for adoption while staff try to locate an owner and complete needed checks.

If you think this might be your dog, or you’d like to follow their status, please contact the shelter.

👉 Meet this Pekingese and watch for updates on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Phone: (540) 434-5270

Frank is a brown, chocolate-colored pittie mix waiting at the shelter for someone to notice him. For full details on his personality, behavior, and any compatibility notes (kids, dogs, cats), please check his online profile or call the shelter.

If you’re interested in a solid, adult companion, Frank may be the dog you’ve been looking for.

👉 Meet Frank and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $200

Status: Not yet available for adoption

Not yet available for adoption Found: Daniel Cup Rd & Cheyenne Dr, Dayton, VA

Daniel Cup Rd & Cheyenne Dr, Dayton, VA Microchip: None found

None found Bite history: None known

None known Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Phone: (540) 434-5270

This tan/yellow female Lab mix was found as a stray in Dayton with no microchip. She is currently not yet available for adoption while the shelter holds her and checks for an owner.

If you recognize her or want to keep an eye on her status, please reach out to the SPCA.

👉 View this Lab mix and watch for updates on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Harrisonburg, VA, please consider visiting Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA to meet these dogs, ask about their current status, or start an adoption application. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.