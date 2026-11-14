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🚌 Harrisonburg, VA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
Harrisonburg has some solid driving roles right now, from package routes to resident shuttles. If you like being on the road and helping people, these are worth a look.
Delivery Driver (Non‑CDL, $24/hr)
- Employer: JiJi Solutions LLC (Delivery Service Partner)
- Location: Based in Waynesboro, VA (commute from Harrisonburg, VA)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $24/hour + bonus, paid overtime, PTO
Drive company vans delivering packages, no CDL needed. You get health insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition help, fuel card, and flexible schedule. Day shifts (about 9am–7pm), must be able to lift 50 lbs and work at least one weekend day.
Medical Transportation Driver / Life Enrichment Assistant – PRN
- Employer: Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community (VMRC)
- Location: Harrisonburg, VA
- Type: PRN / As Needed
- Pay: $16.25–$20.78/hour (experience-based)
Drive residents to medical appointments and activities around campus and the Harrisonburg/Rockingham area, and help with Life Enrichment programs. Great if you enjoy working with older adults; offers day-one benefits when you reach benefit-eligible hours, tuition help, wellness center access, and on-demand pay.
CDL Transportation / Life Enrichment Assistant – Part Time
- Employer: Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community (VMRC)
- Location: Harrisonburg, VA
- Type: Part-time (20+ hours/week)
- Pay: $16.25–$20.78/hour (experience-based)
Part-time role driving residents on local trips and day trips (weekend shuttle 11am–3pm plus CDL trips as needed) and supporting activities. Good fit if you have or want a CDL, like flexible hours, and want benefits, tuition support, and wellness perks while making a direct impact on seniors’ daily lives.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—transportation roles tend to open and close fast around here.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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