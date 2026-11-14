Harrisonburg has some solid driving roles right now, from package routes to resident shuttles. If you like being on the road and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: JiJi Solutions LLC (Delivery Service Partner)

JiJi Solutions LLC (Delivery Service Partner) Location: Based in Waynesboro, VA (commute from Harrisonburg, VA )

Based in (commute from ) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $24/hour + bonus, paid overtime, PTO

Drive company vans delivering packages, no CDL needed. You get health insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition help, fuel card, and flexible schedule. Day shifts (about 9am–7pm), must be able to lift 50 lbs and work at least one weekend day.

Employer: Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community (VMRC)

Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community (VMRC) Location: Harrisonburg, VA

Type: PRN / As Needed

Pay: $16.25–$20.78/hour (experience-based)

Drive residents to medical appointments and activities around campus and the Harrisonburg/Rockingham area, and help with Life Enrichment programs. Great if you enjoy working with older adults; offers day-one benefits when you reach benefit-eligible hours, tuition help, wellness center access, and on-demand pay.

Employer: Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community (VMRC)

Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community (VMRC) Location: Harrisonburg, VA

Type: Part-time (20+ hours/week)

Pay: $16.25–$20.78/hour (experience-based)

Part-time role driving residents on local trips and day trips (weekend shuttle 11am–3pm plus CDL trips as needed) and supporting activities. Good fit if you have or want a CDL, like flexible hours, and want benefits, tuition support, and wellness perks while making a direct impact on seniors’ daily lives.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—transportation roles tend to open and close fast around here.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.