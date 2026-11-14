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Harrisonburg
🛒 Harrisonburg VA Retail Jobs – Multiple Roles With $23/hr Potential
3 days ago
Harrisonburg’s customer service scene is busy right now, especially in beauty, pets, fitness, and convenience stores. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, there are several solid options open today.
Task Associate – Ulta Beauty
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Harrisonburg, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $13.50 – $18.40/hour
- Keep shelves stocked, the store clean, and displays looking sharp so guests have a great shopping experience. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can follow procedures, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 25 lbs.
Stylist – Ulta Beauty
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Harrisonburg, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $12.77 – $13.95/hour or services pay (plus tips)
- Licensed cosmetologist role doing cuts, color, treatments, styling, and more while building your own guest list. Great if you love beauty, want to grow your book, and enjoy a mix of salon work and retail sales.
Groomer / Pet Stylist – Petco
- Employer: Petco
- Location: 253 Burgess Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
- Type: Full-time, in-store
- Pay: $15.00 – $23.00/hour
- Provide full‑service grooming (baths, haircuts, nail trims, etc.) with all tools and supplies provided. Ideal if you have grooming experience or training, love animals, and want benefits plus room to move up in the grooming salon.
Fitness Center Operations & Membership Specialist – Harrisonburg 24/7 Family Fitness
- Employer: Harrisonburg & Bridgewater 24/7 Fitness
- Location: 1101 West Market St, Harrisonburg, VA (apply in person)
- Type: Part-time, in person
- Pay: $14.00 – $16.00/hour
- Front‑desk style role greeting members, selling memberships, answering phones, and keeping the gym clean and welcoming. Great for someone who enjoys fitness, likes staying busy, and wants a long‑term, stable part‑time spot.
Store Team Member – Sheetz #222
- Employer: Sheetz
- Location: Harrisonburg, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Base pay not listed; extra $1.50/hour for 10pm–6am shifts
- Fast‑paced convenience store role where you’ll run the register, prep food, restock, and keep the store clean. Good for night owls or anyone 16+ who wants flexible hours, discounts, and a path to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.