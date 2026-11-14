Harrisonburg’s customer service scene is busy right now, especially in beauty, pets, fitness, and convenience stores. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Harrisonburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.50 – $18.40/hour

Keep shelves stocked, the store clean, and displays looking sharp so guests have a great shopping experience. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can follow procedures, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 25 lbs.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Harrisonburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.77 – $13.95/hour or services pay (plus tips)

Licensed cosmetologist role doing cuts, color, treatments, styling, and more while building your own guest list. Great if you love beauty, want to grow your book, and enjoy a mix of salon work and retail sales.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: 253 Burgess Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Type: Full-time, in-store

Pay: $15.00 – $23.00/hour

Provide full‑service grooming (baths, haircuts, nail trims, etc.) with all tools and supplies provided. Ideal if you have grooming experience or training, love animals, and want benefits plus room to move up in the grooming salon.

Employer: Harrisonburg & Bridgewater 24/7 Fitness

Location: 1101 West Market St, Harrisonburg, VA (apply in person)

(apply in person) Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: $14.00 – $16.00/hour

Front‑desk style role greeting members, selling memberships, answering phones, and keeping the gym clean and welcoming. Great for someone who enjoys fitness, likes staying busy, and wants a long‑term, stable part‑time spot.

Employer: Sheetz

Location: Harrisonburg, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Base pay not listed; extra $1.50/hour for 10pm–6am shifts

Base pay not listed; Fast‑paced convenience store role where you’ll run the register, prep food, restock, and keep the store clean. Good for night owls or anyone 16+ who wants flexible hours, discounts, and a path to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.