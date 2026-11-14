Harrisonburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong options for both new and experienced nurses and techs. Here are several solid roles hiring now, all in or around Harrisonburg, VA.

Employer: Sentara RMH Medical Center (Sentara Health)

Sentara RMH Medical Center (Sentara Health) Location: Harrisonburg, VA

Type: Full-time, Night shift (Third shift)

Pay: $18.93 – $27.41/hour

Hands-on role on a 36-bed med-surg unit, doing vitals, blood draws, bathing, ambulation, and admission/discharge support under RN supervision. Great fit if you’re a CNA/EMT/MA/PCT student looking to grow, with 4-week orientation, strong teamwork, and big benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, tuition help, and student debt paydown).

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

Location: Harrisonburg, VA (871 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Suite 100)

(871 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Suite 100) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $27.50/hour

Work in an outpatient dialysis clinic, providing direct care to patients with end-stage renal disease under RN supervision. Includes paid training, full benefits, career paths into nursing and leadership, and a team-based environment with flexible scheduling (mornings, evenings, some weekends/holidays).

Employer: Healogics

Location: Harrisonburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.68 – $44.97/hour

Clinic-based RN role focused on advanced wound care, intake and discharge, and possible case management for a panel of patients. You may also train in hyperbaric oxygen therapy and vein clinic work, with a mostly daytime, fast-paced but structured environment.

Employer: Local Infusion

Location: Harrisonburg & Charlottesville, VA (float between centers)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Outpatient infusion RN role with a 3:1 patient-to-clinician ratio, predictable hours, and work across two modern centers. Ideal if you’re strong with IV starts and biologic infusions, comfortable working autonomously, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, disability, 401k with match, PTO, and parental leave).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and healthcare experience stacks up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.