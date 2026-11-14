Harrisonburg’s food service scene is busy, and healthcare dining is hiring steady right now. If you like a clean kitchen, steady hours, and serving the same community every day, these are worth a look.

Employer: Forefront

Forefront Location: Harrisonburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time cook role in a healthcare setting with a strong focus on cleanliness, safety, and resident dining. You’ll help with meal service, dishwashing, cleaning, and keeping dining areas neat while following health and safety rules.

Employer: Forefront

Forefront Location: Harrisonburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on line cook job where you follow recipes, check food temps, and help with ordering and storage. Good fit if you like structure, food safety standards, and working with a Chef Manager/Director.

Employer: Forefront

Forefront Location: Harrisonburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16–$18/hour starting pay

Similar to the line cook role, but this one clearly lists pay: $16–$18/hour. You’ll prep meals for residents, families, and staff, monitor food temps, and help keep the kitchen running smoothly.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Share this with a friend who’s looking for steady kitchen work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.