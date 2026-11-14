Harrisonburg has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping for loving homes. Here are a few you can meet right now through our local rescues.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby/black

Brown tabby/black Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Phone: (540) 434-5270

Sylis is a handsome, shy boy at first, but with time, love, and patience he really opens up. Once he feels safe, he turns into a total sweetheart who loves to plop in your lap, soak up pets, or nap by your side. He especially enjoys scratches on his head, behind his ears, and under his chin. The shelter notes he’s closely bonded with a kitty friend named Silver.

👉 Meet Sylis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (baby)

Kitten (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/red

Orange/red Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Phone: (540) 434-5270

Kendall may seem a little shy when you first meet him, but once he settles in, his playful and adventurous side comes out. He loves exploring, climbing, and getting attention. He enjoys affection but prefers cuddling on his own terms rather than being held for long stretches. He has a loud, happy purr and likes to greet his favorite people by rubbing around their ankles.

👉 Meet Kendall and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (about 4 months)

Kitten (about 4 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Phone: (540) 434-5270

Titi is a young, people-loving kitten who enjoys cuddles and being close. She’s full of energy, loves to play, and is curious about everything around her. If you’re looking for a playful companion who also likes to snuggle, Titi could be a great match.

👉 Meet Titi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (baby)

Kitten (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue and white

Gray/blue and white Shelter: Cat's Cradle of the Shenandoah Valley

Phone: (540) 433-1135

Pip is a young gray-and-white boy in the care of Cat’s Cradle. For full details on his personality, needs, and adoption fee, please contact the rescue or check his online listing.

👉 Meet Pip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (baby)

Kitten (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Cat's Cradle of the Shenandoah Valley

Phone: (540) 433-1135

Stratton is a brown tabby kitten also with Cat’s Cradle. To learn more about his temperament, whether he’s good with other pets, and his adoption fee, reach out to the rescue or visit his listing.

👉 Meet Stratton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, please call the shelters listed above or click through to their pages to set up a visit or fill out an application. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.