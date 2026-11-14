undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Gentle Harrisonburg Dogs at RHSPCA — Not Yet Ready to Adopt
Some sweet dogs are getting care at the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA and are not quite ready for adoption yet. Here’s what we know so far so you can keep an eye on them for when they become available.
Senior Basset Hound (Name TBD)
- Breed: Basset Hound
- Age: Senior
- Color: White/Brown/Chocolate
- Status: Not yet available for adoption
- Adoption fee: $150 (through Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA)
- Background: Found as a stray at Starstone Dr and Conifer Lane in Broadway
- Collar: Yes, wearing a collar
- Notes from shelter: No bite or other known history
- Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA
Phone: (540) 434-5270
👉 Meet this Basset Hound and watch for adoption updates on adoptapet
Adult Male Labrador Retriever (Name TBD)
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Status: Not yet available for adoption
- Adoption fee: $200 (through Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA)
- Background: Found as a stray at Island Ford Rd and White Rose Rd
- Collar/Microchip: No collar or microchip found
- Notes from shelter: No bite or other known history
- Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA
Phone: (540) 434-5270
👉 See this Lab mix and watch for adoption updates on adoptapet
If you’re interested in either of these dogs, please call Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA at (540) 434-5270 and ask about their status, or check the linked listings for updates. When they’re ready, they’ll be hoping for loving homes right here in our community.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.