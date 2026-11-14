Some sweet dogs are getting care at the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA and are not quite ready for adoption yet. Here’s what we know so far so you can keep an eye on them for when they become available.

Breed: Basset Hound

Basset Hound Age: Senior

Senior Color: White/Brown/Chocolate

White/Brown/Chocolate Status: Not yet available for adoption

Not yet available for adoption Adoption fee: $150 (through Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA )

(through ) Background: Found as a stray at Starstone Dr and Conifer Lane in Broadway

Found as a stray at Collar: Yes, wearing a collar

Yes, wearing a collar Notes from shelter: No bite or other known history

No bite or other known history Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Phone: (540) 434-5270

👉 Meet this Basset Hound and watch for adoption updates on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Status: Not yet available for adoption

Not yet available for adoption Adoption fee: $200 (through Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA )

(through ) Background: Found as a stray at Island Ford Rd and White Rose Rd

Found as a stray at Collar/Microchip: No collar or microchip found

No collar or microchip found Notes from shelter: No bite or other known history

No bite or other known history Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Phone: (540) 434-5270

👉 See this Lab mix and watch for adoption updates on adoptapet

If you’re interested in either of these dogs, please call Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA at (540) 434-5270 and ask about their status, or check the linked listings for updates. When they’re ready, they’ll be hoping for loving homes right here in our community.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.