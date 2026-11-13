Harrisonburg’s trucking and delivery scene is busy right now, with solid options for both CDL pros and non‑CDL drivers. If you like being on the road and home most nights, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rockingham Petroleum Cooperative

Rockingham Petroleum Cooperative Location: Harrisonburg / Rockingham County, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$30/hour, about 40 hours/week

Local propane delivery with most nights home, steady year‑round work, and a daytime schedule (with some evenings/on‑call in peak season). Comes with health insurance, 401(k) + match, PTO, fuel discount, in‑house medical provider, and more.

Employer: Rockingham Petroleum Cooperative

Rockingham Petroleum Cooperative Location: Harrisonburg / Rockingham County, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$40/hour, about 40–60 hours/week

Haul gasoline and diesel on local/regional routes and be home every day. This role offers modern equipment, a strong safety focus, health insurance, 401(k) + match, PTO, paid training, and steady work in the fuel industry.

Employer: JiJi Solutions LLC (Delivery Service Partner)

JiJi Solutions LLC (Delivery Service Partner) Location: Report to Waynesboro, VA (Harrisonburg applicants welcome)

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $24/hour + bonus

Package delivery job using a company van, no CDL needed. Offers paid training, PTO, health insurance, 401(k) + match, tuition support, and flexible shifts between 9am–7pm (must work at least one weekend day).

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.