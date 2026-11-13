Harrisonburg’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring across sales, merchandising, and store leadership. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Harrisonburg, VA

Type: Part-time (Retail Sales Associate)

(Retail Sales Associate) Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the friendly face helping customers pick the right tech, from laptops to TVs. Training is provided, and perks include competitive pay, employee discounts, retirement resources, and wellness support.

Employer: Premium Retail Services

Location: HarrisonBURG, VA 22801

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50/hour (fixed rate)

Great if you like working on your own and keeping shelves looking sharp. You’ll stock products, set up displays, and use your phone to report work across different stores and brands.

Employer: Staples

Location: Harrisonburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

A step up if you have retail or leadership experience. You’ll oversee merchandising, inventory, truck unloading, planograms, and customer service, with full-time hours, weekly pay, PTO, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision.

If something here fits your skills, click through and apply soon—retail roles tend to fill fast, especially with big brands.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.