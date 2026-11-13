Harrisonburg’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like running a fast-paced kitchen or greeting guests at the front desk.

Here are a few standout roles hiring now.

Employer: Arby’s

Arby’s Location: Harrisonburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $24.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Lead the whole restaurant, coach your team, and help hit sales and profit goals. Weekly pay, bonus program, free shift meals, PTO, 401(k), tuition benefits, and health coverage are available for eligible team members.

Employer: Residence Inn by Marriott

Residence Inn by Marriott Location: Harrisonburg, VA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $14.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Mix of guest service and light physical work in a well-known hotel brand. Comes with health, dental, and vision insurance, paid time off, hotel discounts, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express & Suites Harrisonburg – University Area

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Harrisonburg – University Area Location: Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.50 – $15.50 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Classic front desk role handling check-ins, reservations, payments, and guest requests on 7am–3pm or 3pm–11pm shifts. Good fit if you’re organized, friendly, and want hotel employee discounts.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—hospitality managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.