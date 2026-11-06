🛒 Harrisonburg Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Harrisonburg’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or ready to lead a team. Here are a few customer-facing roles hiring locally.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Harrisonburg, VA

Type: Full-time (position can also be part-time)

Full-time (position can also be part-time) Pay: $13.50 – $14.61 per hour

Entry-level sales role helping DIY customers with parts, batteries, wipers, and more. Good fit if you like cars, staying active on your feet, and don’t mind some lifting while learning store systems and inventory.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Harrisonburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20.70 – $22.35 per hour

Overnight leadership role running back-end operations like freight, stocking, and deliveries—often as the key-carrying manager on duty. Great if you have retail experience, like coaching a team, and prefer night shifts with more autonomy.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Harrisonburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20.70 – $22.35 per hour

Daytime floor supervisor role leading a team, helping customers with big-ticket items, and keeping your area stocked and safe. Good match if you’ve got retail leadership experience and enjoy being out on the sales floor.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.