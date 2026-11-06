🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg has some wonderful dogs waiting at the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA for a family to love. Here are a few of the pups hoping you’ll stop by and meet them.

Breed: Boston Terrier mix

Boston Terrier mix Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Phone: (540) 434-5270

Licorice is a sweet, energetic boy who’s ready to be your new best friend. At around 5 years old, he’s got his manners down but still has the playful, joyful spirit of a puppy. He treats every day like a celebration and loves meeting new people and other dogs — a true social butterfly with a wagging tail and an open heart.

👉 Meet Licorice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Phone: (540) 434-5270

Black Jack is a young Lab mix who absolutely loves people. His favorite part of the day is when someone new walks into the room. He’s super social, but also calm and cuddly when it’s time to relax. Black Jack has three legs, but that doesn’t slow him down — he still enjoys walks, running around, and playing. He’s also well crate-trained, especially if he has his favorite toys with him.

👉 Meet Black Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black

Brown/Chocolate/Black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Phone: (540) 434-5270

Max is an adult German Shepherd mix looking for a fresh start. He’s a handsome boy with a classic shepherd look and is currently in the care of the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA while he waits for his new family to find him.

👉 Meet Max and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA or calling (540) 434-5270 to ask about these pups and others in their care.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.