undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg has some wonderful dogs waiting at the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA for a family to love. Here are a few of the pups hoping you’ll stop by and meet them.
Licorice
- Breed: Boston Terrier mix
- Age: Adult (about 5 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA
- Phone: (540) 434-5270
Licorice is a sweet, energetic boy who’s ready to be your new best friend. At around 5 years old, he’s got his manners down but still has the playful, joyful spirit of a puppy. He treats every day like a celebration and loves meeting new people and other dogs — a true social butterfly with a wagging tail and an open heart.
👉 Meet Licorice and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Black Jack
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA
- Phone: (540) 434-5270
Black Jack is a young Lab mix who absolutely loves people. His favorite part of the day is when someone new walks into the room. He’s super social, but also calm and cuddly when it’s time to relax. Black Jack has three legs, but that doesn’t slow him down — he still enjoys walks, running around, and playing. He’s also well crate-trained, especially if he has his favorite toys with him.
👉 Meet Black Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Max
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA
- Phone: (540) 434-5270
Max is an adult German Shepherd mix looking for a fresh start. He’s a handsome boy with a classic shepherd look and is currently in the care of the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA while he waits for his new family to find him.
👉 Meet Max and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA or calling (540) 434-5270 to ask about these pups and others in their care.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.