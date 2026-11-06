🐱 Gentle Harrisonburg Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes

Harrisonburg has some very sweet cats hoping for a calm, loving home. Here are a few local kitties who are ready (or almost ready) to meet you.

Shelter: Cat's Cradle of the Shenandoah Valley

Cat's Cradle of the Shenandoah Valley Contact: (540) 433-1135

Breed: Domestic Longhair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Longhair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Personality: Very affectionate, “purr machine,” lovey, but a bit shy at first

Very affectionate, “purr machine,” lovey, but a bit shy at first Good with: Other cats, older children; can also be a great solo cat

Other cats, older children; can also be a great Home needs: Quiet home — loud noises scare him

— loud noises scare him Litter box trained: Yes

Yes Neutered: Yes

Wally is a handsome, fluffy grey boy with beautiful long fur and a gentle heart. He may be shy when you first meet him, but once he feels safe, he turns into a total cuddle bug who loves to purr and soak up affection. He’d do best in a calm home, either with friendly cats and older kids or as your one-and-only feline.

👉 Meet Wally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA Contact: (540) 434-5270

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $50

Manchitas is a young, cream-colored kitty at the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA. Her low adoption fee makes it easier to bring home a new feline friend while supporting the shelter’s work.

👉 Meet Manchitas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA Contact: (540) 434-5270

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $50

Status: Not yet available for adoption

Background: Found as a stray on Mountain View Dr and M.L.K. Jr Way

Found as a stray on Other notes: Indoor/outdoor cat, no identifiers, no known bite history

This gray adult cat is currently in the shelter’s care after being found as a stray. They are not yet available for adoption, but you can keep an eye on their listing or call the shelter if you think this might be your missing cat.

👉 See this cat’s listing on adoptapet

Shelter: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA Contact: (540) 434-5270

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $50

Gris is a young gray kitty at the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA. With her modest adoption fee, she’s a great choice for someone ready to add a playful young cat to their home.

👉 Meet Gris and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Harrisonburg, VA, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these kitties with friends, or starting an adoption application. Your home could be the safe, loving place one of these cats has been waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.