🚌 Harrisonburg, VA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Roles

Harrisonburg’s a solid spot right now if you like being on the road. Local companies are hiring for different driving styles, from box trucks to tankers to van delivery.

Employer: Capital Electric

Capital Electric Location: Harrisonburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a 20 ft. box truck delivering electrical supplies to customers and branch locations. This one stands out for its family-friendly benefits, including healthcare, paid time off, 401(k) with company match, paid parental leave, disability and life insurance, wellness perks, and chances to grow within a large national group.

Employer: Red Stag LLC

Location: Harrisonburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $86,988 – $135,705 per year (company-reported range; varies by routes and loads)

(company-reported range; varies by routes and loads) Bonus: **$2,500 sign-on bonus***

Haul bulk milk in food-grade tankers with home weekly time and consistent routes. Best fit if you have a Class A CDL with tanker endorsement and at least 2 years’ CDL experience (1 year tanker), and want strong earning potential plus medical, dental, vision, paid time off, holiday pay, and 24/7 dispatch support.

Employer: JiJi Solutions LLC (Delivery Service Partner)

JiJi Solutions LLC (Delivery Service Partner) Report Location: 2712 West Main Street, Waynesboro, VA 22980

Service Area: Harrisonburg, VA area

Harrisonburg, VA area Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $24.00 per hour + bonuses

Non-CDL van delivery job with a company vehicle provided, typical 9am–7pm routes, and required weekend availability. Good option if you want hourly pay, health insurance, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and like staying active loading/unloading packages up to 50 lbs.

If one of these fits your style, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.