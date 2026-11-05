🏥 Harrisonburg Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Patient-Facing Roles

Harrisonburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding support staff to keep up with patient needs. If you like helping people feel safe, heard, and cared for, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sentara RMH Medical Center

Sentara RMH Medical Center Location: Harrisonburg, VA

Type: Full-time, Nights (Third shift)

Pay: $17.82 – $25.65/hour (plus possible differentials and incentives)

Sit one-on-one with patients at risk of falls, wandering, or self-harm and help keep the hospital safe overnight. Great fit if you have a high school diploma, BLS, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k)/403(b) match, PTO, tuition help, and more).

Employer: Sentara RMH Medical Center

Sentara RMH Medical Center Location: Harrisonburg, VA

Type: Full-time, Days (First shift)

Pay: $17.82 – $25.65/hour (plus possible differentials and incentives)

Same core role as the night shift, but on days—ideal if you prefer a daytime schedule while still working closely with patients at risk. Requires high school diploma and BLS, with access to Sentara’s full benefits and a Magnet, CMS 5-star hospital environment.

Employer: Sentara RMH Medical Center

Sentara RMH Medical Center Location: Harrisonburg, VA

Type: Part-time, Nights (Third shift)

Pay: $17.82 – $25.65/hour (base range; part-time)

Good option if you want to get hospital experience without full-time hours. You’ll monitor high-risk patients overnight and support the care team, with the same education (high school diploma) and BLS requirements.

Employer: Atwell Family Chiropractic

Location: Harrisonburg, VA

Type: Approx. 32 hours/week, in-person

Pay: $20.00 – $24.00/hour

Welcome new patients, answer questions, and guide them through their first visits so they feel informed and comfortable. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), PTO, employee discount, and professional development support—great if you enjoy front-desk work with a medical twist.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers list related openings on the same page. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in Harrisonburg tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.