📣 Harrisonburg, VA Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Harrisonburg’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from healthcare marketing to B2B equipment sales. Here are several solid roles if you like talking with people and closing deals.

Employer: Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Inc. (VMRC)

Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Inc. (VMRC) Location: Harrisonburg, VA

Type: Part-time (8–12 week assignment)

Pay: $18.24 – $24.24/hour (based on experience)

Support VMRC’s senior living community by handling marketing inquiries, giving tours, and keeping sales reports and prospect files up to date. This is a short-term, weekday role with benefits eligibility and a strong focus on customer service, hospitality, and organized follow-up.

Employer: RxSalesPros (for Phathom Pharmaceuticals )

RxSalesPros (for ) Location: Harrisonburg, VA–based territory (Harrisonburg, Charlottesville, Winchester, north into Altoona, PA)

(Harrisonburg, Charlottesville, Winchester, north into Altoona, PA) Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $125,000 – $150,000

High-level pharmaceutical sales role calling on top gastroenterology practices across a multi-state territory. You’ll use deep clinical knowledge, lead product launches, train other reps, and travel often while selling an innovative GI portfolio.

Employer: United Rentals

Location: Harrisonburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Compensation Range: $20.40 – $29.40/hour (actual pay depends on experience and role details)

Branch-based inside sales role with the world’s largest equipment rental provider. You’ll handle quotes, rentals, and contracts, help walk-in and call-in customers, generate leads, and support outside sales, with strong benefits and growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while your applications are out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.