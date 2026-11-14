Harrison’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores looking for strong customer service and leadership talent. If you like helping people and keeping a store running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Harrison, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $11.00 – $17.00/hour (plus possible bonuses/premiums)

Front-line role helping customers find the right auto parts in store and over the phone, with some light in-store services and occasional deliveries. Offers paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, health benefits, tuition assistance, and career growth, and is great if you’re friendly, can multitask, and like cars (bilingual applicants encouraged).

Employer: Sally Beauty

Location: Harrison, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the largest hair and beauty supplier in the world at the local level—own store results, coach your team, and make sure every shopper has a great beauty experience. Comes with product discounts, free samples, and potential medical, dental, vision, 401(k), vacation, sick and holiday time depending on hours, ideal for someone with retail leadership experience and a passion for hair and beauty.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Harrison, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.75 – $26.13/hour + monthly bonus

Hands-on assistant manager role where you lead by example, keep the store safe and organized, and develop the team. Offers respectful schedules (6am–10pm), PTO (up to 152 hours/year), sick time, medical/dental/vision, company-matched 401(k), bonuses, discounts, and clear promotion paths, plus the store is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.