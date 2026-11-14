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🛒 Harrison, OH Retail Jobs With Multiple Management Openings
Harrison’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores looking for strong customer service and leadership talent. If you like helping people and keeping a store running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Parts Specialist
Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
Location: Harrison, OH
Type: Full-time
Pay: $11.00 – $17.00/hour (plus possible bonuses/premiums)
Front-line role helping customers find the right auto parts in store and over the phone, with some light in-store services and occasional deliveries. Offers paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, health benefits, tuition assistance, and career growth, and is great if you’re friendly, can multitask, and like cars (bilingual applicants encouraged).
Store Manager – Sally Beauty 02240
Employer: Sally Beauty
Location: Harrison, OH
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Lead the largest hair and beauty supplier in the world at the local level—own store results, coach your team, and make sure every shopper has a great beauty experience. Comes with product discounts, free samples, and potential medical, dental, vision, 401(k), vacation, sick and holiday time depending on hours, ideal for someone with retail leadership experience and a passion for hair and beauty.
Retail Sales Manager (Assistant Manager)
Employer: Harbor Freight Tools
Location: Harrison, OH
Type: Full-time
Pay: $23.75 – $26.13/hour + monthly bonus
Hands-on assistant manager role where you lead by example, keep the store safe and organized, and develop the team. Offers respectful schedules (6am–10pm), PTO (up to 152 hours/year), sick time, medical/dental/vision, company-matched 401(k), bonuses, discounts, and clear promotion paths, plus the store is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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