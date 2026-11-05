🛒 Harrison, OH Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs

Harrison’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring people who like helping customers and keeping shelves looking sharp. If you want steady hours and work close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: 7-Eleven

7-Eleven Location: Harrison, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $11.50 – $17.75 per hour

This is a retail assistant manager role with full-time hours, monthly bonus potential, and benefits like health coverage, PTO, 401(k), and tuition help. Good fit if you have some supervisory experience and want a clear path to grow into store leadership.

Employer: Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group)

Location: Harrison, OH 45030

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 per hour

You’ll travel between local stores stocking products, setting displays, and using an app to report your work. Great if you like working independently, want a flexible schedule, and don’t mind being on your feet moving product.

Employer: BP (Dry Fork BP)

Location: 9055 Dry Fork Rd, Harrison, OH 45030

Type: Full-time

This gas station customer service role is all about fast, friendly service, running the register, stocking, cleaning, and helping at the fuel pumps. Good match if you can handle a busy pace, like variety, and don’t mind some physical work and long periods on your feet.

Employer: Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries

Location: Harrison, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.00 per hour

Work behind the scenes at Goodwill sorting, pricing, and rolling out donated items to the sales floor in a fast-paced, non-climate-controlled setting. Nice option if you like staying active, want steady hours, and like supporting a mission-driven nonprofit.

Employer: Sunoco (Sunset Sunoco)

Location: 100 Sunset Ave, Harrison, OH 45030

Type: Full-time

Similar to the BP role, you’ll handle register work, stocking, cleaning, and helping customers at the pumps in a busy convenience store. Good for someone who likes fast-paced shifts, can lift up to 25 lbs, and wants consistent hours.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Harrison, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $17.00 per hour + monthly bonus (exact rate depends on experience)

Lead a small team in a tool store, mixing customer service, stocking, and supervising. Comes with PTO, bonuses, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision, plus a clear path to promotion if you want to grow in retail management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and for different shifts. Take 10 minutes, pick 1–2 that fit you best, and send in an application today.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.