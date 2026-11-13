Harrison and nearby Purchase are hot right now for finance pros, with big names hiring for strategic and specialized roles. If you’re in accounting or finance and want your next step up, these are worth a look.

Employer: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Location: Purchase, NY (near Harrison)

(near Harrison) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$140,000/year (base pay range)

Strategic AVP role on the Advisor Legacy Program team, shaping advisor succession policy and analytics for Morgan Stanley’s massive wealth management network. Mix of financial analysis, program management, AI tools, and senior-leadership presentations—great if you like data, dashboards, and high-impact projects.

Employer: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Location: Purchase, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$95,000/year (base pay range)

Hands-on role in the Executive Financial Services team, handling due diligence and approvals for restricted and control securities for high-net-worth and executive clients. Good fit if you’ve worked in wealth management operations, like rules and structure, and want to deepen your knowledge of Rule 144 and complex equity transactions.

Employer: PepsiCo

Location: Purchase, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $123,500–$206,750/year + bonus (15% target)

Senior finance leadership role partnering with the North America CFO and Canada GM on FP&A, forecasting, and growth strategy. You’ll lead a finance team, own budgeting and reporting, and guide long-range planning—ideal if you have 8+ years in corporate finance and want a visible, high-impact position.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still open. Even if the fit isn’t perfect, they’re great benchmarks for polishing your resume and goals.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.