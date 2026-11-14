💼 Seasonal on-call plow driver jobs in Harrison

The Town of Harrison is hiring seasonal on-call snowplow drivers for the Public Works Department in Cumberland County.

Season: First snowfall through last snowfall, typically November–April

Pay: $25.00/hour

Status: Part-time / on-call during snowstorms and winter weather

Open roles:

Non-CDL Small Dump Truck Driver – valid driver’s license, no CDL required

– valid driver’s license, no CDL required Class B CDL Driver – valid Class B CDL required

Drivers must be able to work overnights, weekends, holidays, and long or irregular shifts during storms, operate safely in winter conditions, and pass a drug screening. Prior plow or winter road work is preferred.

How to apply

Applications are accepted until positions are filled. Interviews are expected in September and October, with work starting in November. Include whether you’re applying for the Non-CDL role, CDL role, or both.

Send your application and resume to:

Mail: Town of Harrison, Attn: Kathryne Wilcox, P.O. Box 300, Harrison, ME 04040

Email: [email protected]