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💼 Harrison hiring $25/hr seasonal on-call plow drivers
💼 Seasonal on-call plow driver jobs in Harrison
The Town of Harrison is hiring seasonal on-call snowplow drivers for the Public Works Department in Cumberland County.
Season: First snowfall through last snowfall, typically November–April
Pay: $25.00/hour
Status: Part-time / on-call during snowstorms and winter weather
Open roles:
- Non-CDL Small Dump Truck Driver – valid driver’s license, no CDL required
- Class B CDL Driver – valid Class B CDL required
Drivers must be able to work overnights, weekends, holidays, and long or irregular shifts during storms, operate safely in winter conditions, and pass a drug screening. Prior plow or winter road work is preferred.
How to apply
Applications are accepted until positions are filled. Interviews are expected in September and October, with work starting in November. Include whether you’re applying for the Non-CDL role, CDL role, or both.
Send your application and resume to:
Mail: Town of Harrison, Attn: Kathryne Wilcox, P.O. Box 300, Harrison, ME 04040
Email: [email protected]
More Info: Municipal Career Center - Seasonal On-Call Plow Dr...
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