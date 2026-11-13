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Iowa
Turkey and turtle exhibits open at Willow Lake
10 days ago
Willow Lake Nature Center will be open from 12:00–4:00 p.m. on 2026-11-14 with a turkey walkthrough exhibit featuring turkey facts and turkey crafts, along with the Secrets of the Shell turtle exhibit from the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. Families can visit during open hours to learn about turkeys and turtles in one place.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Harrison County Conservation Board, Iowa
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