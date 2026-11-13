📢 Veteran uses USDA programs to restore Iowa land and build community

Disabled Vietnam War veteran Mike Ziemba turned 40 acres in Harrison County, Iowa from mostly hay ground into a peaceful wildlife habitat that also supports his own recovery from PTSD.

Working with USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), he used the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) in 2020 to fund:

Herbaceous weed treatment (removing invasive plants)

(removing invasive plants) Conservation cover (planting permanent grasses and flowers)

He’s planted about 500 trees, plus native flowers, grasses, and fruit- and nut-bearing plants like apple, persimmon, berries, and Chinese chestnuts, which now attract deer, turkey, monarchs, and prairie birds.

Ziemba also opens his land to others. Families walk the trails, and he hosts an annual barbecue and fishing event for veterans to relax, connect, and enjoy nature.

If you’re a producer, landowner, or veteran interested in similar conservation projects or financial help, reach out to your local USDA service center to ask about NRCS and EQIP programs.