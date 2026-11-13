Harrison City has some wonderful dogs waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these pups are with Tails of Hope Animal Rescue and are looking for families to call their own.

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Shelter: Tails of Hope Animal Rescue

Phone: (412) 592-8961

About Raven:

Raven is a complete baby doll who loves to play. Squeaky toys and stuffed animals are her favorites, and she is very food-motivated. She loves other dogs, doesn’t bother the cat, and likes kids. She is crate trained and settles after a few minutes.

She wants to be right by “her person” and is learning to walk on a leash. She’s starting to enjoy the outdoors now that she’s used to it. Raven is used to having dog companions, so another friendly dog in the home would likely be best. She is still working on potty training.

👉 Meet Raven and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Young (about 3 years)

Young (about 3 years) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Tails of Hope Animal Rescue

Phone: (412) 592-8961

About Herman:

Herman is a handsome 3-year-old Chihuahua with a big personality and an even bigger heart. He is sweet and lovable, and he gets along great with other animals and children.

He loves to play—chasing balls, squeaky stuffed toys, or running around a fenced yard with the kids. After playtime, Herman is all about relaxing and enjoying time with his people.

👉 Meet Herman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Baby (about 9 months)

Baby (about 9 months) Gender: Female

Female Weight: About 15 lbs

About 15 lbs Shelter: Tails of Hope Animal Rescue

Phone: (412) 592-8961

About Bella:

Bella is a 9-month-old Beagle mix and a 15-pound bundle of sweetness. She is shy at first but truly loves everyone; she just didn’t have much social life before. Each day, her foster family sees her coming out of her shell.

She is learning to go outside and loves playing with other pups. Bella is getting better on a leash and is a gentle, loving little girl who wants to snuggle with her human.

👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: English Bulldog

English Bulldog Age: Young (about 3 years)

Young (about 3 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Weight: About 66 lbs

About 66 lbs Shelter: Tails of Hope Animal Rescue

Phone: (412) 592-8961

About Sonny:

Sonny is a 3-year-old English Bulldog who is simply amazing. He is great with all dogs and kids and just wants his human nearby. He loves snuggles, walks, and car rides and is described as a fun-loving, snoring, beautiful soul.

Sonny has had bilateral entropion eye surgery, is neutered, and up to date on all vaccines. He’s a strong 66-pound boy who is now ready for his forever home.

👉 Meet Sonny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog

French Bulldog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate merle

Brown/Chocolate merle Shelter: Tails of Hope Animal Rescue

Phone: (412) 592-8961

About Louise:

Louise is a brown merle French Bulldog who is as gorgeous as she is sweet. She is very laid back and loves everyone she meets, including dogs and cats—she truly loves everything.

She is going outside now and learning potty training and how to play with toys. Louise started life as a mill mom, but now she’s spreading her wings and enjoying new things every day. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines, microchipped, dewormed, and very ready for her new family.

👉 Meet Louise and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog (double merle)

French Bulldog (double merle) Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: Tails of Hope Animal Rescue

Phone: (412) 592-8961

About Thelma:

Thelma is a 3-year-old double merle French Bulldog with a personality as pretty as her eyes. She gets along great with other animals and totally ignores the cats in her foster home.

She sleeps well in her pen at night with no accidents and no barking or crying, and would likely do great sleeping in bed eventually. Thelma is a cuddle bug who loves sitting beside you on the couch and even watches TV. She is still learning to do steps and walk on a leash, but is making progress.

👉 Meet Thelma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Harrison City, PA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Call Tails of Hope Animal Rescue at (412) 592-8961 or visit their websites and listings to start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.