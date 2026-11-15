Harrison’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast shifts, friendly faces, and free food smells all day, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Harrison, AR (900 Hwy 62-65 North)

(900 Hwy 62-65 North) Type: Full-time (part-time options mentioned)

(part-time options mentioned) Pay: Starting at $12.25/hour

Entry-level, no experience needed. You’ll take orders, make pizzas, work the counter and window, and keep the store clean. Good fit if you want flexible scheduling, on-the-job training, and a first step into food service.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Harrison, AR (900 Hwy 62-65 North)

(900 Hwy 62-65 North) Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $12.25/hour (may vary with experience)

Hands-on leadership role where you still make pizzas and help customers, but also guide the team and keep the shift running smoothly. Good for someone with some restaurant/retail experience who wants real management skills and a path to assistant or general manager.

Employer: La Torcia Brick Oven Pizza Company

Location: Harrison, AR

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $11.00 – $25.00/hour

Serve guests in a family-friendly pizza restaurant, handle large groups, and keep a polished, upbeat vibe. They prefer 2+ years of serving experience, and offer employee discounts, flexible schedules, and paid time off.

Employer: Independent McDonald’s Franchisee

Location: Harrison, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead shifts, manage crew, and make sure food, service, and cleanliness stay on point. This role comes with benefits like paid vacation, free uniforms, free meals, and education help (tuition assistance and more). Best for 18+ candidates with some leadership or hospitality background.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—you can always ask about hours, pay, and growth in the interview.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.