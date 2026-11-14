Harrison’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both long‑term hospital work and flexible locum shifts. Here are a few solid openings if you want to stay local but keep your career moving.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Harrison, AR

Type: Contract / Locum

Salary: Not listed (CompHealth notes they negotiate pay and pay weekly)

One full week per month, Monday–Monday, covering clinic, OR, and call with 20–25 patients/day across all ages. Focus is on bread‑and‑butter ENT (tubes, tonsils, adenoids, head and neck), with hospital privileges and a minimum 6‑month commitment; there’s also a temp‑to‑perm option. CompHealth handles housing, travel, malpractice, and credentialing, plus an online portal and a dedicated recruiter so you can focus on patient care.

Employer: North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC)

Location: Harrison, AR (outpatient oncology clinic)

(outpatient oncology clinic) Type: Full‑time

Salary: Based on experience

Outpatient oncology RN role where you support patients through cancer treatment, from assessments and chemo support to care coordination and patient education. Requires current Arkansas RN license, 1+ year RN experience, and BLS. NARMC offers a strong benefits package (multiple health plans, dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid leave banks, tuition help, wellness perks, and more) and the chance to build long‑term relationships with patients close to home.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.